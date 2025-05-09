Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX), which added 14,700,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FNDX, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is up about 0.9%, and Microsoft (MSFT) is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (RMNY), which added 200,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: FNDX, RMNY: Big ETF Inflows

