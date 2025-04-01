FNDX, MDCP: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index, where 19,800,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FNDX, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.2%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ETF, which lost 875,000 of its units, representing a 36.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MDCP, in morning trading today Brown & Brown is down about 0.3%, and Houlihan Lokey is lower by about 0.6%.

