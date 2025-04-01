And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ETF, which lost 875,000 of its units, representing a 36.8% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of MDCP, in morning trading today Brown & Brown is down about 0.3%, and Houlihan Lokey is lower by about 0.6%.
VIDEO: FNDX, MDCP: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.