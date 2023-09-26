FNDC Getting Very Oversold

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNDC ETF (Symbol: FNDC) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $32.2004 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
In the case of FNDC, the RSI reading has hit 29.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 31.7. A bullish investor could look at FNDC's 29.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FNDC's low point in its 52 week range is $26.32 per share, with $34.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.27. FNDC shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day.
