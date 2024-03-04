FNB Trading Below Director's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on February 28, FNB Corp's Director, William B. Campbell, invested $20,273.55 into 1,500 shares of FNB, for a cost per share of $13.52. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB) and achieve a cost basis 3.6% cheaper than Campbell, with shares changing hands as low as $13.03 per share. FNB Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.09 per share, with $14.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.62. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FNB insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2024 William B. Campbell Director 2,500 $13.41 $33,522.50 02/28/2024 William B. Campbell Director 1,500 $13.52 $20,273.55

The current annualized dividend paid by FNB Corp is $0.48/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/05/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FNB, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

