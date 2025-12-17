FNB Rolls Out Payment Switch to Boost Clicks-to-Bricks Strategy

F.N.B. Corp. FNB has introduced Payment Switch, a service that allows clients to automatically transfer their recurring Automated Clearing House (ACH) and debit card payments to FNB through the FNB Direct Mobile Banking App.



As one of the first banks to roll out this service, Payment Switch simplifies customer onboarding and supports FNB’s strategy to become clients’ primary bank. Payment Switch complements the company’s Direct Deposit Switch by removing common obstacles when customers open a new account or switch banks. The automated service enables near-real-time updates of debit card or checking account payments across multiple merchants, all within the FNB Mobile Banking app, saving customers time and effort.



FNB’s existing and prospective customers will be able to gain greater control over payments for everyday services such as streaming, food delivery, ride sharing, auto loans, and utilities, with merchants accessible through Payment Switch representing roughly 80-90% of total recurring payment volumes nationwide.



The latest announcement reflects the bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital onboarding capabilities through eStore, which enables consumers and small businesses to open multiple accounts at once. With the addition of Payment Switch and related services, customers can now instantly transfer direct deposits and recurring ACH payments to FNB, further reducing hurdles in the account-switching process.



These initiatives demonstrate FNB’s broader investment in digital payments and its omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, aimed at delivering a seamless experience across physical and digital channels. Recent enhancements include instant payments that allow funds to be received in under 15 seconds, with outgoing instant payments for business clients expected in the coming months, alongside upcoming features such as temporary digital debit cards issued at account opening.

FNB’s Competitive Landscape

Similar to F.N.B. Corp, its peers Hancock Whitney HWC and SouthState Corp SSB have been aiming to gain market share.



In May 2025, Hancock Whitney acquired Sabal Trust, which will support fee income growth. Last year, the company announced a multi-year organic growth plan, which included hiring additional revenue-generating associates and expanding its footprint in Florida and Texas by opening new financial center locations. Further, HWC has implemented a strategic shift toward full relationship loans to support top-line expansion.



In January 2025, SouthState acquired Independent Bank to deepen its presence in Texas and break into the Colorado region. The acquisition contributed significantly to scale, raising total assets to $65.1 billion and enhancing SSB’s footprint across 12 of the 15 fastest-growing U.S. Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

FNB’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past six months, shares of F.N.B. Corp have rallied 26.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.8%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, FNB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

