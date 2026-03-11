FNB Expands eStore: Will This Digital Transformation Support Growth?

F.N.B. Corporation FNB is expanding its digital banking capabilities by adding business loan products to its eStore Common application. This move further strengthens its long-term digital transformation strategy.



The development aligns with FNB’s “Clicks-to-Bricks” strategy, introduced in 2016 under the leadership of Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. The strategy focuses on combining digital banking capabilities with the bank’s physical branch network to offer customers a seamless banking experience through mobile, online or in-branch channels.

How Is Digital Transformation Driving Growth at FNB?

Digitization of banking operations is becoming a key growth driver for FNB. The bank’s eStore Common application is designed as a single digital platform through which customers can request more than 50 consumer and business banking products at once. With the addition of business loan products, small business owners can access both personal and business financial services through this one streamlined digital application.



By integrating business lending into its digital ecosystem, FNB is aiming to strengthen its relationships with small business clients and position itself as a primary banking partner for both personal and commercial financial needs. The digital platform also helps the bank improve onboarding efficiency and increase cross-selling opportunities across its product offerings.



Technology plays a major role in improving the efficiency of the platform. FNB uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to simplify applications, reduce manual inputs and speed up decision-making. These capabilities enable the bank to process applications faster and improve overall service quality. This also allows customers to access services more quickly and conveniently.



Vincent J. Delie Jr. said, "Our digital strategy is designed to drive client acquisition, primacy and engagement while it continues to fuel our growth and market share gains.”

Clicks-to-Bricks Supporting Growth & Digital Adoption at FNB

FNB’s Clicks-to-Bricks digital investments are driving stronger customer engagement and supporting growth. Online application volumes surged more than 300% in the fourth quarter of 2025 on a year-over-year basis, supported by improvements to the eStore platform and the expansion of the Common app across branches.



Additionally, online banking logins reached a record high in January 2026, rising more than 66% year over year. Over the past decade, FNB has also more than doubled in size, with total assets exceeding $50 billion.



FNB’s continued digitization and investment in digital banking platforms are strengthening customer engagement and expanding services. By adding business lending to its eStore platform and leveraging AI and data analytics, the bank is improving efficiency and customer experience, supporting long-term growth through its Clicks-to-Bricks strategy.

FNB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

FNB’s shares have declined 0.7% in the past six months, compared with the industry’s fall of 6%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, FNB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Digital Transformation Efforts by Other Banks

In January, State Street Corporation STT launched a Digital Asset Platform to support the development of tokenized financial products and bridge traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems. The platform will enable offerings such as tokenized money market funds, ETFs, other tokenized assets, and digital cash solutions, including tokenized deposits and stablecoins.



The platform includes wallet management, custody and cash capabilities, and operates across private and public permissioned blockchain networks. With strong security and compliance controls integrated into existing systems, STT aims to provide institutional clients with secure and scalable access to digital asset services.



In December 2025, Truist Financial Corp TFC introduced the electronic direct deposit switching feature to its digital onboarding process for clients, improving the ease and speed of new account openings.



In partnership with Atomic, Truist has fully integrated this capability into its digital account opening process, streamlining the transfer of direct deposits from other accounts. The announcement aligns with Truist’s continued investments to deliver a more digitally enabled client experience and support long-term financial success.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

