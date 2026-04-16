F.N.B. Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $137.05 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $116.52 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $450.27 million from $411.63 million last year.

F.N.B. Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.05 Mln. vs. $116.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $450.27 Mln vs. $411.63 Mln last year.

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