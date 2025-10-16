F.N.B. Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $149.50 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $110.10 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $359.27 million from $323.32 million last year.

F.N.B. Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

