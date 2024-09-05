FMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fresenius Medical Care (Symbol: FMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.98, changing hands as high as $20.17 per share. Fresenius Medical Care shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FMS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.37 per share, with $23.2861 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.