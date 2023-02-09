Fmr Increases Position in Plumas Bancorp (PLBC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.52MM shares of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC). This represents 8.899% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.34MM shares and 5.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 52.51% and an increase in total ownership of 3.03% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plumas Bancorp. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLBC is 0.20%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.09% to 2,400K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 229K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 200K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 3.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 198K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 170K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 79.73% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 163K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLBC by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Plumas Bancorp Declares $0.16 Dividend

On October 20, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022 received the payment on November 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $42.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.84%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Plumas Bancorp. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California counties of Placer and Butte and one located in the southern Oregon county of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.