Fmr Cuts Stake in Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP). This represents 1.085% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.95MM shares and 6.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.94% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.17% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tupperware Brands is $6.29. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 54.17% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08.

The projected annual revenue for Tupperware Brands is $1,216MM, a decrease of 12.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.90, an increase of 1.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tupperware Brands. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 9.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUP is 0.03%, a decrease of 43.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.82% to 33,691K shares. The put/call ratio of TUP is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,845K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 6.86% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,767K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,961K shares, representing a decrease of 11.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,639K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing a decrease of 32.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 80.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,130K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUP by 12.36% over the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands Declares $0.27 Dividend

On August 7, 2019 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 17, 2019 received the payment on October 4, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $4.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 26.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.25%, the lowest has been 4.54%, and the highest has been 11.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.58 (n=84).

The current dividend yield is 12.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Tupperware Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 80 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world.

