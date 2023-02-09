Fmr Cuts Stake in Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY). This represents 13.694% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 13.48MM shares and 15.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.19% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 343.48% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rubius Therapeutics is $1.02. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 343.48% from its latest reported closing price of $0.23.

The projected annual revenue for Rubius Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubius Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 92 owner(s) or 46.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RUBY is 0.01%, a decrease of 42.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.32% to 71,873K shares. The put/call ratio of RUBY is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 38,507K shares representing 42.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,869K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUBY by 59.76% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,389K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUBY by 68.69% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,254K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,167K shares, representing a decrease of 40.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUBY by 86.48% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,043K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing a decrease of 81.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RUBY by 77.52% over the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Background Information

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company's proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas.

