Fmr Cuts Stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.73MM shares of Qualtrics International Inc. Class A (XM). This represents 1.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.56MM shares and 6.29% of the company, a decrease in shares of 77.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualtrics International Inc. is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $16.39.

The projected annual revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. is $1,747MM, an increase of 19.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualtrics International Inc.. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XM is 0.22%, an increase of 1.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 149,247K shares. The put/call ratio of XM is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 24,988K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 7,449K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 7,000K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,155K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 4.19% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 5,790K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,283K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

