Fmr Cuts Stake in GoPro (GPRO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of GoPro Inc (GPRO). This represents 0.003% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.49MM shares and 9.69% of the company, a decrease in shares of 99.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.43% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for GoPro is $6.38. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.43% from its latest reported closing price of $5.62.

The projected annual revenue for GoPro is $1,126MM, an increase of 2.97%. The projected annual EPS is $0.46, an increase of 146.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoPro. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPRO is 0.09%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 96,841K shares. The put/call ratio of GPRO is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Prentice Capital Management holds 5,432K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,896K shares, representing a decrease of 26.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,131K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 58.95% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,975K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,659K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 7.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPRO by 2.87% over the last quarter.

GoPro Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoPro frees people to celebrate the moment, inspiring others to do the same. From cameras to apps and accessories, everything the Company does is geared to help to capture life as the client live it, share the experience and pass on the stoke. The Company believes that sharing its own experiences makes it more meaningful and way more fun. GoPro was founded in 2002 by Nick Woodman—a surfer, skier and motorsports enthusiast in search of a better way to film himself and his friends surfing. What started with a 35mm camera and a wrist strap made from old wetsuits and plastic scraps has grown into an international company that has sold over 26 million GoPro cameras in more than 100 countries. But it’s the millions of passionate GoPro users around the globe who bring the magic to life. They humble and inspire the Company every day with incredible creativity that helps it see the world in an all-new way—and fires it up to keep creating the most awesome, innovative products possible.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.