Fmr Cuts Stake in Frontdoor (FTDR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.92MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 1.132% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 4.15MM shares and 5.09% of the company, a decrease in shares of 77.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.96% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.74% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Frontdoor is $27.34. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.74% from its latest reported closing price of $27.54.

The projected annual revenue for Frontdoor is $1,763MM, an increase of 6.14%. The projected annual EPS is $1.35, an increase of 61.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is a decrease of 58 owner(s) or 10.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTDR is 0.15%, a decrease of 20.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 109,054K shares. The put/call ratio of FTDR is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 9,158K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,606K shares, representing a decrease of 15.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 21.63% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,960K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,397K shares representing 6.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,367K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,631K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 50.69% over the last quarter.

Frontdoor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

