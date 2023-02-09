Fmr Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.24MM shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR). This represents 2.643% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.17MM shares and 5.05% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.79% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darling Ingredients is $100.03. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 52.79% from its latest reported closing price of $65.47.

The projected annual revenue for Darling Ingredients is $7,251MM, an increase of 19.37%. The projected annual EPS is $6.65, an increase of 45.68%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darling Ingredients. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAR is 0.39%, an increase of 8.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 166,986K shares. The put/call ratio of DAR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,787K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,752K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 16.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,686K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,636K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 12.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,072K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,075K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 15.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,811K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,621K shares, representing a decrease of 47.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 3,794K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAR by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Background Information

Darling Ingredients Background Information

Darling Ingredients Inc. is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen its promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing its services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels.

