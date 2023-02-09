Fmr Cuts Stake in Allovir (ALVR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.05MM shares of Allovir Inc (ALVR). This represents 7.563% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.38MM shares and 11.33% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 343.29% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allovir is $26.78. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 343.29% from its latest reported closing price of $6.04.

The projected annual revenue for Allovir is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allovir. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 12.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVR is 0.04%, an increase of 99.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.48% to 42,385K shares. The put/call ratio of ALVR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 5,577K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,323K shares, representing an increase of 58.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 288.04% over the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 4,923K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 44.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 268.73% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 2,759K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acap Strategic Fund holds 2,467K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares, representing an increase of 44.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 295.83% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,158K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALVR by 1.29% over the last quarter.

AlloVir Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

