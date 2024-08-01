FMC's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

FMC Corporation FMC reported earnings of $2.35 per share in second-quarter 2024, up from earnings of 24 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 63 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.



Revenues were $1,038.4 million in the quarter, up around 2% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.3 million.



The top line in the reported quarter was driven by a 14% year-over-year rise in volumes. This was partly offset by a 10% decline in prices and a 2% currency headwind. FMC saw improved demand during the quarter, leading to an increase in sales volumes, especially in the United States and Brazil.

Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales rose 24% year over year to $339 million in the quarter on higher volumes. It was above the consensus estimate of $282.2 million.



Latin American sales saw a 14% year-over-year increase to $307 million in the reported quarter, primarily due to higher volumes, especially in Brazil. It beat the consensus estimate of $272.7 million.



In Asia, revenues declined 28% compared to the previous year to $191 million, hurt by lower volumes mainly in India, due to the ongoing channel destocking and lower prices. It was below the consensus estimate of $228.9 million.



EMEA experienced a 3% year-over-year sales decline to $201 million in the reported quarter. It missed the consensus estimate of $214.9 million.

Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $471.5 million, up roughly 13% sequentially. Long-term debt was $3,025.8 million, flat sequentially.

Guidance

FMC has updated its revenue outlook for full-year 2024 and now sees revenues between $4.30 billion to $4.50 billion, indicating a 2% decline at the midpoint compared to 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the range of $880 million and $940 million, suggesting a 7% decline at the midpoint compared to the prior year. Adjusted earnings are now forecast between $3.02-$3.64 per share, reflecting a 12% year-over-year decline at the midpoint. Full-year free cash flow is anticipated to be $400-$500 million.



FMC also forecasts third-quarter revenues to be between $1 billion to $1.09 billion, reflecting a 6% increase at the midpoint compared to the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast in the band of $165-$195 million, indicating a 3% rise versus the prior-year period’s levels. Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 39-67 cents in the third quarter, calling for a 20% rise at the midpoint compared with third-quarter 2023 levels.

Price Performance

FMC’s shares have lost 37.1% in the past year against a 9.1% decline of the industry.



