FMC Wins EU Approval For Isoflex Active Herbicide

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC), an agricultural sciences company, late Monday announced that Isoflex active, the trade name for bixlozone, has received regulatory approval in the European Union.

Isoflex active is classified by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee or HRAC as a Group 13 herbicide. The molecule provides lasting control of key grass weeds and a wide range of broadleaf weeds. The new mode of action in cereals enables growers to effectively manage resistant weed populations and protect economically important crops across the EU.

According to the firm, the approval is a critical milestone in its commercialization process, with which it could introduce formulated products across more than 55 million planted hectares of cereals, corn, oilseed rape and potato in the region.

FMC noted that product dossiers have been submitted for these crops, and that it anticipates launching products powered by Isoflex active beginning in 2027, pending regulatory decisions.

Sebastià Pons, vice president, president FMC EMEA, said, "The approval of Isoflex active addresses a critical gap in agriculture in the European Union. Since the last herbicide approval in 2019, growers have lost access to more than 20 herbicide active ingredients. This approval reinforces our ability to develop and register advanced crop protection solutions that solve grower challenges and help strengthen Europe's agricultural economy."

FMC has already registered and commercialized products powered by Isoflex active in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Great Britain, Pakistan, Uruguay and India.

Products containing Isoflex active have exhibited pre-plant, pre-emergence and early post-emergence selectivity in major crops across the globe, including cereals, cotton, oilseed rape, rice and pulses.

Research and development on the use of Isoflex active in additional crops and segments is ongoing.

In the overnight trading, FMC shares were gaining around 0.5 percent, at $17.30, after closing Monday's regular trading 3.04 percent lower, at $17.21.

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