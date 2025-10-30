FMC Q3 Earnings Increase, Sales Decline on Lower Prices

FMC Corporation FMC reported a loss of $4.52 per share for third-quarter 2025. This compares unfavorably to earnings of 52 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 89 cents, up from 69 cents reported a year ago.

Revenues were $542 million in the quarter, down around 49% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Third-quarter revenues decreased primarily due to one-time commercial actions taken in India to position the business for sale. Excluding that, third-quarter revenues still witnessed a decline of 10% from the prior-year quarter due to a 6% decrease in price from the decline linked to price reductions in specific "cost-plus" contracts with certain diamide partners, reflecting lower manufacturing costs and the other half stemmed from competitive pressure. The volumes in the core portfolio also decreased due to increased competition.

FMC’s Regional Sales Performance

In North America, sales increased 4% year over year to $244 million in the quarter. Sales in North America increased as a result of price gains in branded products and higher volume, including Adastrio fungicide based on fluindapyr. It topped the consensus estimate of $225 million.

Latin American sales saw an 8% year-over-year decrease to $463 million in the reported quarter. Sales in Latin America suffered from increased pressure from generics, leading to lower volume and price decline of branded products. It missed the consensus estimate of $516 million.

In Asia, excluding India, revenues declined 47% from the previous year to $99 million. Sales declined due to lower pricing, the removal of India and reduced volumes. It missed the consensus estimate of $153 million.

EMEA experienced an 11% year-over-year sales increase to $155 million in the reported quarter. The growth was fueled by significant volume increases, especially in the growth portfolio from branded Cyazypyr offerings. The successful launch of Isoflex in Great Britain also drove sales. It lagged the consensus estimate of $158 million.

FMC’s Financials

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $497.7 million at the end of the quarter. Long-term debt was $3,270.5 million.

FMC’s Q4 Guidance

FMC expects fourth-quarter revenues (excluding India) to range between $1.12 billion and $1.22 billion, implying a 4% decline at the midpoint compared to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted between $265 million and $305 million, indicating a 16% decline at the midpoint. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to be $1.14 to $1.36, indicating a 30% year-over-year decrease at the midpoint.

FMC’s Price Performance

FMC’s shares have plunged 53.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.8% decline.



FMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space are Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM.

Royal Gold is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGLD’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share. RGLD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.95%. Royal Gold currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avino Silver is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share. ASM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 141.67%. Avino Silver carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Fortuna Mining is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5. FSM carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Fortuna Mining’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the last four quarters and missed thrice.

