FMC Corporation Stock: Is FMC Underperforming the Material Sector?

With a market cap of $5.3 billion, FMC Corporation (FMC) is an agricultural sciences company, providing crop protection solutions to farmers in Latin America, North America and globally. Founded in 1883, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides.

Companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally classified as 'mid-cap stocks,” and FMC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the agricultural inputs industry.

However, the stock touched its 52-week high of $68.72 on May. 13, last year and is now trading 38% below that peak. It has fallen 12.6% over the past three months, underperforming the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 4.6% surge during the same time frame.

FMC stock has dropped 34.9% over the past six months and 29.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLB’s 9.2% dip in the past six months and 5.8% fall over the past year.

FMC has been trading below its 200-day moving average since November end and under its 50-day moving average since early February, reflecting its downturn.

FMC stock declined 1.6% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 4. The company reported a 7% increase in its revenue, which amounted to $1.2 billion, mainly caused by the company’s growth portfolio, which more than offset FX headwinds and lower price. Additionally, its EPS amounted to $1.79, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 11.2%. For fiscal 2025, the company expects its revenue to be in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

Its rival, The Mosaic Company (MOS), has surpassed FMC over the past year, with its shares declining 2.3% over the past six months and 17.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on FMC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 19 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $47.18 suggests a potential upside of 10.8% from current price levels.

