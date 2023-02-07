FMC Corp. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $273.9 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $190.7 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $299.0 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.62 billion from $1.41 billion last year.

