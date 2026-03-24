Is FMC Corp. Stock Seriously Undervalued?

Key Points

Patent cliff fears are priced in for FMC, while its new molecules pipeline shows strong growth potential ahead.

Debt risk remains high, but strategic review and asset sales could unlock meaningful shareholder value.

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FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) is one of those companies where the honest answer to investment questions is: It depends on what you believe.

The stock for this agricultural sciences company has fallen roughly 90% from its 2022 highs. The company carries heavy debt. Its flagship active ingredient, Rynaxypyr, a diamide insecticide that generates approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue alongside Cyazypyr, is facing generic competition as key patents expire.

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That's a lot of bad news stacked there in one place.

And yet, FMC's board just authorized exploring strategic options, including an outright sale of the company.

The current median analyst share price target is $14.00 with a consensus (or average) target of $19.07, and at least one analyst has a high target of $43.00 -- a wide spread that signals genuine disagreement about what this company is actually worth.

Investors need to look closer at FMC's operations

Here is my case for taking FMC seriously.

The Rynaxypyr patent cliff is real, but it is also already priced in. What's less discussed is FMC's post-patent strategy for the molecule itself. The company is actively managing branded Rynaxypyr pricing and volume to maximize the extraction phase, while simultaneously building out the next generation of active ingredients.​

Those new molecules are the actual story. FMC has 19 active ingredients for new weed controllers and insecticides in development, and four are currently in commercial rollout: Isoflex, fluindapyr, Dodhylex, and rimisoxafen. Combined sales of these four reached approximately $200 million in 2025, up 54% year over year. This is below the company's own target of $250 million due to a delayed registration for Isoflex in Great Britain, but still growing fast.

Management's guidance projects new active ingredient sales of $300 million to $400 million in 2026, a midpoint growth of over 75% from 2025.

Rimisoxafen received a "Dual Mode of Action" classification from regulators in February of this year, which is a meaningful recognition that the molecule works through two distinct biological pathways to control resistant weeds. That kind of differentiated registration is exactly what creates pricing power in a post-patent world. It is the opposite of a commodity.​

On the balance sheet, FMC has committed to paying down $1 billion in debt through asset sales and licensing agreements in 2026. This includes the previously announced sale of its Indian commercial business, though the active ingredients manufacturing operations in India will continue.

The company is also exploring licensing deals around its patented molecules -- a route that could generate cash without requiring a full sale.

Is FMC stock underrated?

So, is FMC seriously undervalued? I think it might be. Its strategic review creates a hard catalyst.

A buyer -- whether a major agrochemical peer or a private equity consortium -- would acquire the patent pipeline, the manufacturing infrastructure, and a customer network across 39% of Latin American revenue exposure and 32% of North American revenue.

The counterargument is the debt. At current leverage levels, if the new molecules underperform or if generic pressure on Rynaxypyr accelerates faster, FMC doesn't have a lot of cushion.

The bear case is not imaginary.

But the FMC I'm watching in 2026 is not the one that got crushed on the Rynaxypyr cycle. Rimisoxafen alone could reframe this entire story if the 2026 commercial rollout exceeds expectations. That's worth watching closely. If you think the stock is a good bet, you might want to start by dollar-cost averaging an investment at these prices.

Should you buy stock in FMC right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.