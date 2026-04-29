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FMC Corp. Q1 Loss Widens

April 29, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FMC Corporation (FMC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net loss of $281.3 million or $2.25 per share, compared to a loss of $15.5 million or $0.12 per share last year.

First-quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.23, compared to an earnings per share of $0.18 last year.

First-quarter revenue was $758.6 million, down 4 percent from $791.4 million in the first quarter. First-quarter revenue, excluding India, was $762 million, down 4 percent versus the first quarter of 2025, which included India.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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