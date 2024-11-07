Flywire reports Q3 total payments volume up 24.2%

Total Payment Volume increased 24.2% to $11.0B in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9B in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.2M in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27.5M in the third quarter of 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLYW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.