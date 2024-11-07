News & Insights

Stocks

Flywire reports Q3 total payments volume up 24.2%

November 07, 2024 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Total Payment Volume increased 24.2% to $11.0B in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $8.9B in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $42.2M in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $27.5M in the third quarter of 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLYW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLYW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.