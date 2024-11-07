Flywire reports Q3 EPS 30c, consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $156.8M, consensus $148.8M. “Our third quarter results highlight our ability to capture higher payment volumes with new and existing clients, signaling the growth potential within our accounts and verticals.” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire (FLYW). “These results reflect our diversified business, strength of our land and expand Go To Market motion, and strong performance culture of our Flymates.”

