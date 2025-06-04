Flywire Named to PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors for 2025-2027 Term

Flywire appointed to PCI SSC Board of Advisors for 2025-2027, enhancing payment security protocols and standards.

Quiver AI Summary

Flywire has been appointed to the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Board of Advisors for the 2025-2027 term, with Chief Technology Officer David King and Chief Information Officer/Chief Information Security Officer Barbara Cousins representing the company. This marks Flywire's second consecutive term on the board, reflecting its strong commitment to payment security standards and regulations. King brings extensive experience, having participated in the drafting of PCI DSS 1.0, while both leaders aim to enhance payment security in various industries. Flywire is recognized for its robust security measures, being PCI DSS Level 1 certified and compliant with numerous global regulations, and its security capabilities play a critical role in attracting clients like Nordic Visitor. The PCI SSC looks forward to Flywire's contributions in developing security standards and programs.

Potential Positives

Flywire's reappointment to the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors enhances its credibility as a leader in payment security.

The involvement of Flywire's CTO and CISO on the board allows the company to directly influence the future of payment security standards, reflecting their expertise in the field.

The appointment underscores Flywire's commitment to maintaining rigorous security and compliance, which can attract more clients focused on secure payment solutions.

Flywire's established PCI DSS Level 1 certification and proactive global regulatory compliance affirm its strong position in the payments industry.

Potential Negatives

Flywire's reliance on regulatory frameworks like PCI DSS and periodic audits may raise concerns about its ability to maintain security and compliance amidst evolving cyber threats.

The mention of various compliance programs and certifications could imply that the company has faced scrutiny regarding its security measures in the past.

Highlighting the need for ongoing vigilance in security protocols may suggest that previous security breaches or vulnerabilities within the industry remain a concern for clients and investors.

FAQ

What is Flywire's recent appointment?

Flywire has been appointed to the PCI Security Standards Council's Board of Advisors for 2025-2027.

Who represents Flywire on the PCI SSC Board?

David King, Flywire's CTO, and Barbara Cousins, CIO & CISO, represent the company on the PCI SSC Board.

What is the significance of PCI DSS Level 1 certification?

PCI DSS Level 1 certification is the highest standard for credit card data security, ensuring robust protection.

How does Flywire ensure payment security?

Flywire prioritizes security through rigorous internal controls and compliance with industry standards and regulations like GDPR.

Why did Nordic Visitor choose Flywire?

Nordic Visitor selected Flywire for its modernized security features and significant cost savings in international payments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLYW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLYW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,283 shares for an estimated $154,116 .

. GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLYW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLYW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLYW, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLYW forecast page.

Full Release





For the second consecutive term, Flywire joins other leading organizations to help shape the future of security standards and protocols









David King, Flywire’s CTO, and Barbara Cousins, Flywire’s CIO & CISO, leverage their extensive security and payment experience to represent Flywire on the prestigious Board







BOSTON, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Flywire Corporation







(NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that it has been named to the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) 2025-2027 Board of Advisors. Flywire’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), David King, and Chief Information Officer / Chief Information Security Officer (CIO / CISO), Barbara Cousins, will represent Flywire on the PCI SSC Board of Advisors and provide their expertise to help shape the future of payment security.





Flywire’s second consecutive appointment to the PCI SSC Board of Advisors builds on the Company’s longstanding relationship with the PCI SSC. Flywire’s CTO David King has regularly been Flywire’s representative as a Participation Organization on the PCI SSC. Additionally, King was part of the original team in 2003-2004 that helped to draft the initial version of PCI DSS 1.0. King will now bring his technical insights, expertise, perspectives and ideas to help shape the development of forthcoming security standards and programs.





"We are incredibly proud to join the PCI SSC Board of Advisors and continue the important work designed to create more secure, compliant payment solutions across industries,” said David King, Flywire CTO. “It is a very dynamic landscape for payments security, and we are excited to apply our unique expertise working in highly regulated industries to help solve the most pressing payments challenges of our time.”





The appointment also validates Flywire’s commitment to maintaining the security and integrity of the payments it delivers across the industries it serves. Flywire prioritizes robust security and compliance, demonstrating this commitment through rigorous internal controls and adherence to the highest industry standards. Flywire is PCI DSS Level 1 certified, the most stringent level for credit card data security, and undergoes annual SOC II Type II audits, attesting to their strong information management processes. Beyond these foundational certifications, Flywire proactively manages global regulatory requirements, maintaining comprehensive Anti-Money Laundering (AML) / Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) programs and complying with various data protection laws like GDPR, CCPA, PIPEDA, HIPAA and FERPA.





Flywire's security capabilities are a key differentiator for many of the company's global clients. For Nordic Visitor, one of the largest tour operators in Scandinavia, Flywire's robust security and compliance features were paramount in its decision to select Flywire to be its international payments provider:





“Flywire’s solutions are much more modernized and capable of handling new technology. Security was a main driver for choosing Flywire, along with the cost savings,” said Magnús Freyr Erlingsson, Chief Operating Officer at TravelConnect, which oversees operations of Nordic Visitor.





"At Flywire, being a leader in security and compliance isn't just about meeting regulatory checkboxes; it's about building and preserving the fundamental trust our clients and their customers place in us," says Barbara Cousins, CISO of Flywire. "We have always maintained proactive and superior security protocols to protect sensitive data and ensure seamless, secure transactions. We are thrilled to help apply our knowledge and expertise to help contribute to a more secure and reliable financial future for everyone."





“The Board of Advisors provides industry expertise and perspectives that influence and shape the development of PCI security standards and programs,” said PCI SSC Executive Director Gina Gobeyn. “We look forward to working with Flywire in our efforts to help organizations secure payment data globally.”







About the PCI Security Standards Council







The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog. Listen to the Coffee with the Council podcast.







About Flywire







Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.





Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.





Flywire supports more than 4,600 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit







www.flywire.com







. Follow Flywire on







X







,







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







.







Safe Harbor Statement









This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations of its security and data privacy policies. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at











https://www.sec.gov/











. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









Media Contacts:







Sarah King





Flywire







Media@Flywire.com













Investor Contacts:







Masha Kahn







IR@Flywire.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.