Flywire Corporation to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Flywire Corporation will release Q2 financial results on August 5, 2025, and host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET.

Flywire Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 pm ET on the same day, featuring CEO Mike Massaro, President and COO Rob Orgel, and CFO Cosmin Pitigoi. The call will be accessible via live webcast on Flywire's investor relations website, with a replay available afterwards. Flywire specializes in payments enablement and software, helping clients in education, healthcare, and travel with a global payments network and technology that integrates seamlessly with existing operations, supporting over 4,600 clients across various currencies and countries.

$FLYW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLYW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,086 shares for an estimated $153,879 .

. EDWIN J SANTOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,466 shares for an estimated $107,378 .

. GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLYW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLYW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

$FLYW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLYW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FLYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/24/2025

BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,





Flywire Corporation





(Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its second quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter financial results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Cosmin Pitigoi, CFO.





The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at





https://ir.flywire.com/





. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.







About Flywire







Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform, and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.





Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.





Flywire supports more than 4,600 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit







www.flywire.com







. Follow Flywire on







X







,







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







.







Contacts









Investor Relations



:





Masha Kahn









ir@Flywire.com















Media



:









Sarah King









media@flywire.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.