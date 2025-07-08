Flywire Corporation to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Flywire Corporation will release Q2 financial results on August 5, 2025, and host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET.
Quiver AI Summary
Flywire Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place at 5:00 pm ET on the same day, featuring CEO Mike Massaro, President and COO Rob Orgel, and CFO Cosmin Pitigoi. The call will be accessible via live webcast on Flywire's investor relations website, with a replay available afterwards. Flywire specializes in payments enablement and software, helping clients in education, healthcare, and travel with a global payments network and technology that integrates seamlessly with existing operations, supporting over 4,600 clients across various currencies and countries.
Potential Positives
- Flywire is set to release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, potentially highlighting positive performance and growth.
- The upcoming conference call will feature key executives, including the CEO and CFO, demonstrating proactive communication and transparency with stakeholders.
- The company's ability to support over 4,600 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies indicates strong market presence and operational capability.
- Flywire's integration with leading ERP systems like NetSuite showcases its commitment to optimizing customer payment experiences, which can attract new clients.
Potential Negatives
- The announcement of the second quarter financial results coming later than usual may indicate underlying issues or slower performance compared to the previous quarter, potentially causing concerns among investors.
- The need for a conference call to discuss financial results could suggest that the results may not meet investor expectations, further contributing to anxiety in the market.
- The focus on integration and support for diverse payment methods may highlight previous challenges the company faced in these areas, raising questions about their operational efficiency and effectiveness.
FAQ
When will Flywire release its second quarter financial results?
Flywire will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close.
Who will host the financial results conference call?
The conference call will be hosted by CEO Mike Massaro, President and COO Rob Orgel, and CFO Cosmin Pitigoi.
How can I listen to the Flywire conference call?
The conference call will be webcast live on Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/.
Will there be a replay of the financial call available?
Yes, a replay will be available on the investor relations website following the conference call.
What sectors does Flywire serve?
Flywire serves the education, healthcare, travel vertical markets, and key B2B industries.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FLYW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FLYW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 03/19.
$FLYW Insider Trading Activity
$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,086 shares for an estimated $153,879.
- EDWIN J SANTOS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,466 shares for an estimated $107,378.
- GRETCHEN HOWARD purchased 8,889 shares for an estimated $97,237
$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,835,085 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,933,307
- FMR LLC removed 8,537,754 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,108,663
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 7,029,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,782,216
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 6,516,044 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,902,418
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,205,855 shares (+1589.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,455,622
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,133,221 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,265,599
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,721,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,350,792
$FLYW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLYW in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
$FLYW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLYW recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $FLYW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/23/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 06/02/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $12.0 on 05/08/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $13.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 04/14/2025
- Andrew Schmidt from Citigroup set a target price of $13.0 on 03/24/2025
Full Release
BOSTON, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today,
Flywire Corporation
(Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, announced that its second quarter financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. Flywire will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter financial results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Hosting the call will be Mike Massaro, CEO, Rob Orgel, President and COO, and Cosmin Pitigoi, CFO.
The conference call will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at
https://ir.flywire.com/
. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
About Flywire
Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform, and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.
Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare, and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.
Flywire supports more than 4,600 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit
www.flywire.com
. Follow Flywire on
X
,
LinkedIn
and
Facebook
.
Contacts
Investor Relations
:
Masha Kahn
ir@Flywire.com
Media
:
Sarah King
media@flywire.com
