Flywire Acquires Sertifi to Enhance Travel Payments and Hospitality Technology Solutions

Flywire acquires Sertifi to enhance travel payments solutions for hotels, expanding into new market segments and increasing revenue potential.

Flywire Corporation has announced its acquisition of Sertifi, a software and payments platform focused on the hospitality industry, for $330 million. This strategic move aims to broaden Flywire's travel payments division by gaining access to new segments within the travel and hospitality sector, such as large-scale branded hotels and boutique accommodations. Sertifi enhances Flywire's technology with its software integrations into major Property Management Systems, streamlining critical hospitality workflows related to event bookings and group sales. With Sertifi's established presence among large hotel brands and its potential for future revenue growth, Flywire anticipates adding approximately $35-40 million in revenue and leveraging Sertifi's capabilities for global expansion. The acquisition aligns with Flywire's goals for growth and innovation in the hospitality sector.

Acquisition of Sertifi enhances Flywire's travel footprint by entering new subsegments in the hospitality industry, including large-scale branded hotels, luxury hotels, and boutique accommodations.

The integration of Sertifi's technology into Flywire's offerings provides advanced automation of critical hospitality workflows, improving efficiency and service levels for hotel operators.

Sertifi's platform, which supports significant payment volume, is expected to accelerate Flywire's monetization opportunities, contributing an estimated $35-40 million in revenue for FY 2025.

The acquisition positions Flywire to leverage Sertifi’s established relationships with major hotel brands, which could facilitate faster adoption and scale of its solutions internationally.

Flywire is acquiring Sertifi for $330 million, which is a significant investment that involves a combination of cash and debt, potentially impacting its financial stability.

The anticipated margin percentage for Sertifi's operations is expected to be lower than Flywire’s overall Adjusted EBITDA margin, which may affect overall profitability in the short term.

Forward-looking statements indicate risks and uncertainties associated with the acquisition, which could lead to actual results that differ materially from expectations, raising concerns among investors.

What is the significance of Flywire's acquisition of Sertifi?

The acquisition expands Flywire's travel payments technology into new hospitality subsegments, enhancing its service offerings.

How does Sertifi improve Flywire’s technology?

Sertifi provides hotel software integrations that automate critical hospitality workflows, enhancing efficiency and payment processes for clients.

What financial impact is expected from this acquisition?

Flywire anticipates Sertifi will contribute approximately $35-40 million in revenue in FY 2025 with positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Which hotel brands are supported by Sertifi's platform?

Sertifi’s platform works with major hotel brands like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, improving their contract and payment processes.

When will more information about this acquisition be shared?

Further details will be shared on theearnings callscheduled for February 25, 2025.

$FLYW Insider Trading Activity

$FLYW insiders have traded $FLYW stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL MASSARO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,275 shares for an estimated $288,075 .

. PETER BUTTERFIELD (General Counsel and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,611 shares for an estimated $235,573 .

. ROB ORGEL (President and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,376 shares for an estimated $148,340 .

. DAVID R. KING (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,857 shares for an estimated $121,166.

$FLYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $FLYW stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Flywire Corporation





(Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW) a global payments enablement and software company, announced that it has acquired Sertifi, a vertical software and payments platform digitizing hospitality-specific workflows and associated payments. The acquisition is expected to build on Flywire’s existing Travel payments business by adding a new product category that has scaled adoption among some of the world’s largest hotel brands. Sertifi’s hospitality-specific integrations give Flywire immediate access to new subsegments of the global travel industry and they are expected to create additional value for Flywire’s extensive client roster. Sertifi has a successful track record of digitizing hotels’ workflows around events and group booking sales, and a solution that Flywire is expected to scale internationally by leveraging the strength of Flywire’s global go-to-market and partnership expertise around the world. Flywire acquired Sertifi for $330 million funded by a combination of cash and debt.





Sertifi provides a SaaS platform for the hotel and hospitality industry that empowers both global brands - like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt - as well as luxury independent hotels - like the Sage Hospitality Group and the Corinthia Hotel, London - to efficiently and securely sign contracts, exchange payment details in an industry-compliant way, and complete payments with their customers. Sertifi does this through deep integrations with leading Catering and Property Management Systems such as Amadeus’s Delphi, Salesforce, Oracle’s OPERA Cloud and OPERA 5, and Infor. Sertifi brings nearly two decades of experience in the hospitality and travel space and a diverse client base that spans 20,000 unique hospitality locations, and was recently named the “Best Payments Processing Software” in the 2025 HotelTechAwards for the second year in a row.





“The acquisition of Sertifi represents an exciting next phase of growth for our Travel vertical, where our deep industry expertise and global footprint continue to be key differentiators,” said Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire. “By expanding into a large new subsegment of the hospitality industry with strong ecosystem alignment, and gaining a software solution in the early stages of its payments monetization journey, we are unlocking new growth and innovation opportunities for Flywire.”





Sertifi has executed on a unique opportunity in hotel workflows to put itself at the nexus of these powerful trends and capitalize on the secular growth in event bookings. The company’s solution simplifies and streamlines events contracting, group bookings, and their associated payments, empowering hotel sales staff to sell faster and deliver a better level of service to their consumers. Sertifi’s deep integrations into the hotel Property Management Systems place it in a unique position to act simultaneously as a revenue-maximizing tool and partner for further innovation to hotel operators everywhere. Flywire’s Travel leadership has developed leading direct distribution capabilities that could accelerate adoption of the Sertifi solution by hotels internationally.





Historically growing in double digits, Sertifi is expected to grow faster than Flywire’s company average, similar to its existing, fast-growing travel business. Flywire expects Sertifi to add approximately $35-40M of revenue with gross margins similar to those of Flywire in FY 2025. On the bottom line, Flywire expects Sertifi to have positive Adjusted EBITDA, however the anticipated margin percentage will be lower than Flywire’s overall Adjusted EBITDA margin, especially as Flywire expects to invest to grow the combined business for the future. More details will be shared on the upcomingearnings callscheduled for February 25th 2025.







.



To learn more about Sertifi and to get a demo, please visit .



About Flywire







Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.





Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.





Flywire supports approximately 4,500 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across more than 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit







www.flywire.com







. Follow Flywire on







X







,







LinkedIn







and







Facebook







.







Safe Harbor Statement









This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations regarding the expected benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Sertifi, the benefits of Sertifi’s platform, financial results and margins, Flywire’s business strategy and plans, market size, growth and trends. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at











https://www.sec.gov/











. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, expected to be filed with the SEC in the first quarter of 2025. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.









Contacts







Media Contact:





Sarah King











media@flywire.com











Investor Relations Contact:





Masha Kahn











IR@flywire.com









