FLYW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.11, changing hands as low as $13.04 per share. Flywire Corp shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLYW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLYW's low point in its 52 week range is $8.20 per share, with $23.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.

