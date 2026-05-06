This Flying-Taxi Stock Could Be Heading to $0 if the Air Mobility Dream Stalls Out

Key Points

Vertical Aerospace has lost 98% of its value since the completion of its SPAC merger in 2021.

The eVTOL specialist has secured new funding sources, but there's a catch for investors.

Vertical Aerospace could see big stock dilution, and questions remain about its outlook.

10 stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace ›

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) is an emerging player in the still-nascent electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft industry. The England-based company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2021 and has seen rocky trading since its public debut. The company's share price is down roughly 98% since the completion of its SPAC merger.

Vertical Aerospace announced last month that it completed its first two-way piloted transition flight with its eVTOL craft. On the other hand, the business is still in a pre-revenue state -- and relatively high operating costs could present challenges for investors. While it's still too early to say the company won't find some successes in the eVTOL space, there's a real risk of the stock going to $0 per share.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Vertical Aerospace shareholders could be in for a bumpy ride

As of this writing, Vertical Aerospace has a market capitalization of roughly $242 million. Meanwhile, the company is targeting a cash outflow of roughly $195 million this year.

Vertical Aerospace ended 2025 with cash and equivalents totaling roughly $93 million, so it exited the year with the need to raise funds in the near term. Last month, the company announced that it had completed a financing package with total potential funding options totaling $850 million, with $50 million of that funding coming from the sale of new stock.

The door is also left open for the issuing of $250 million worth of convertible preferred equity and an additional equity line of credit of up to $500 million over three years. While the company could take on debt to fund its operations, management has shown a preference for raising funds through the sale of new stock. The new fundraising move gives the company some significant optionality, and Vertical Aerospace said that moves through the package had increased its near-term working capital base to $160 million.

While the new fundraising arrangements suggest that the company has the benefit of access to working capital to fund its operations over the next few years, scaling its business will likely be capital-intensive. The eVTOL market is still relatively young, and there has yet to be a publicly traded player in the space to scale operations to the point of recording substantial revenue -- let alone profitability.

If Vertical Aerospace manages to build a meaningful foothold in a healthy eVTOL market, the company's share price should rocket above current levels. On the other hand, shares also come with a high level of risk. The stock is likely to see high levels of dilution in the coming years, and its path to profitability remains highly uncertain.

Should you buy stock in Vertical Aerospace right now?

Before you buy stock in Vertical Aerospace, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vertical Aerospace wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2026.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.