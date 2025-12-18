Fly-E Group, Inc. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) announced Loss for second quarter of -$1.78 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.78 million, or -$2.18 per share. This compares with -$1.14 million, or -$4.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 42.7% to $3.91 million from $6.82 million last year.

Fly-E Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.78 Mln. vs. -$1.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$2.18 vs. -$4.65 last year. -Revenue: $3.91 Mln vs. $6.82 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.