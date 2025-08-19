Fly-E Group, Inc. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE) released Loss for its first quarter of -$2.01 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$2.01 million, or -$0.30 per share. This compares with -$0.18 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 32.3% to $5.33 million from $7.87 million last year.

Fly-E Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$2.01 Mln. vs. -$0.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.30 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $5.33 Mln vs. $7.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.