Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel to Implement $0.50 Transaction Fee in Illinois Following State's New Betting Fee Legislation

FanDuel will implement a $0.50 transaction fee in Illinois starting September 1, 2025, due to new state regulations.

Quiver AI Summary

Flutter Entertainment has announced that due to a new betting transaction fee implemented by the Illinois State legislature, it will introduce a $0.50 transaction fee on bets placed through its FanDuel platform starting September 1, 2025. This decision follows an increase in betting tax rates in Illinois in 2024, and Flutter's efforts to absorb costs without passing them onto customers. CEO Peter Jackson expressed concern that the Illinois Transaction Fee will disproportionately affect lower-wagering recreational customers, potentially driving them to unregulated operators, which do not contribute to state taxes or provide the same level of consumer protection. Flutter emphasizes the importance of optimal tax rates to foster market growth and ensure a positive experience for customers.

Potential Positives

Flutter Entertainment maintains its leadership position in the online sports betting industry, as highlighted by its market-leading brand FanDuel increasing its transaction fee to adapt to new regulations.

The company’s proactive approach to managing increased operational costs in Illinois demonstrates its commitment to regulatory compliance and long-term strategic planning.

Flutter reported a significant revenue increase of 19% year-over-year for fiscal 2024, indicating strong business growth and market performance.

FanDuel’s willingness to remove the new transaction fee if the state revises its decision reflects the company's adaptability and customer-focused approach.

Potential Negatives

The introduction of a $0.50 transaction fee per bet may alienate lower wagering recreational customers, potentially impacting customer retention and overall user engagement on the FanDuel platform.

The fee could motivate some customers to shift to unregulated operators, which may erode Flutter's market share and jeopardize the integrity of the regulated betting environment.

The press release emphasizes that FanDuel has previously absorbed increased costs to avoid passing them on to customers, indicating that this shift to charging a fee could reflect negatively on the company's customer-oriented image.

FAQ

What is the new transaction fee for FanDuel in Illinois?

Starting September 1, 2025, FanDuel will introduce a $0.50 transaction fee on each bet placed in Illinois.

When will the Illinois Transaction Fee take effect?

The Illinois Transaction Fee will take effect on July 1, 2025, for all licensed operators, including FanDuel.

Why is FanDuel introducing this fee?

The fee reflects increased operating costs due to the new Illinois Transaction Fee and a higher betting tax rate imposed in 2024.

Can the transaction fee be removed in the future?

Yes, if the state reverses its decision on the transaction fee, FanDuel will immediately eliminate the $0.50 fee.

How does the fee affect recreational bettors?

The Illinois Transaction Fee may disproportionately impact lower wagering recreational customers, as stated by Flutter's CEO, Peter Jackson.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,582 shares for an estimated $7,943,078 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,823 shares for an estimated $4,317,132 .

. JAMES PHILIP BISHOP (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $729,600

NANCY DUBUC has made 1 purchase buying 387 shares for an estimated $99,846 and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,914 .

and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated . CAROLAN LENNON sold 430 shares for an estimated $105,655

JOHN A BRYANT sold 418 shares for an estimated $102,706

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $73,625 .

. NANCY CRUICKSHANK sold 281 shares for an estimated $69,044

HOLLY K KOEPPEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 267 shares for an estimated $65,510 .

. ATIF RAFIQ sold 265 shares for an estimated $64,706

ROBERT R BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 264 shares for an estimated $64,665 .

. ALFRED F JR HURLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,643 .

. CHRISTINE M MCCARTHY sold 264 shares for an estimated $64,447

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLUT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLUT forecast page.

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $323.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT; LSE:FLTR), the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, notes the recent decision by the Illinois State legislature to introduce a betting transaction fee for licensed operators on all sports wagers placed within the state from July 1, 2025 (“Illinois Transaction Fee”).





In response, from September 1, 2025, FanDuel, Flutter’s US market-leading brand, announces that it will introduce a new $0.50 transaction fee on each bet placed on its platform in Illinois. This decision reflects the significant increase in the cost of operating in Illinois driven by the new Illinois Transaction Fee. The introduction of this fee by the state follows a substantial increase in the betting tax rate in Illinois in 2024. Following the 2024 increase, extensive efforts were made by FanDuel to absorb the cost fully without impacting customers.





Should the state reverse its decision at any point in the future, FanDuel will immediately remove the $0.50 transaction fee.







Peter Jackson, Flutter CEO, commented:





“It is important to recognize that there is an optimal level for gaming tax rates that enables operators to provide the best experience for customers, maximize market growth and maximize revenue for states over time. We are disappointed that the Illinois Transaction Fee will disproportionately impact lower wagering recreational customers while also punishing those operators who have invested the most to grow the online regulated market in the state. We also believe the introduction of the Illinois Transaction Fee will likely motivate some Illinois-based customers to bet with unregulated operators. These operators do not contribute tax revenue to the state, will not collect the newly announced transaction fee and do not offer the same levels of customer protection that regulated operators provide.”









Media contacts







Lindsay Dunford, Corporate Communications





Rob Allen, Corporate Communications







Email:





corporatecomms@flutter.com

















About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our size and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betnacional, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $14,048m of revenue globally for fiscal 2024, up 19% YoY, and $3,665m of revenue globally for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at



www.flutter.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook”, “believe(s)”, ”expect(s)”, “potential”, “continue(s)”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “seek(s)”, “predict(s)”, “intend(s)”, “trends”, “plan(s)”, “estimate(s)”, “anticipates”, “projection”, “goal”, “target”, “aspire”, “will likely result”, and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The ability to predict results or actual effects of our plans and strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. In addition, the ability to achieve estimated cost synergies in the timeframe described in this press release, or at all, is subject to various assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may incur additional or unexpected costs in connection with the matters discussed in this press release. The ability to predict results or actual effects of our plans and strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause Flutter’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Flutter’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Flutter undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact



rns@lseg.com



or visit



www.rns.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.