Flutter Entertainment Sees Stake Change by Parvus Asset Management

November 28, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has adjusted its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC, now holding approximately 4.94% of the voting rights. The change in holdings was primarily due to equity swaps, reflecting Parvus’s strategic investment moves in the gaming industry. This shift indicates a dynamic approach in managing its investment portfolio with Flutter Entertainment.

