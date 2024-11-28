Flutter Entertainment Sees Stake Change by Parvus Asset Management

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has adjusted its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC, now holding approximately 4.94% of the voting rights. The change in holdings was primarily due to equity swaps, reflecting Parvus’s strategic investment moves in the gaming industry. This shift indicates a dynamic approach in managing its investment portfolio with Flutter Entertainment.

