Flutter Entertainment Sees Stake Change by Parvus Asset Management

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has adjusted its stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC, now holding approximately 4.94% of the voting rights. The change in holdings was primarily due to equity swaps, reflecting Parvus’s strategic investment moves in the gaming industry. This shift indicates a dynamic approach in managing its investment portfolio with Flutter Entertainment.
For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.