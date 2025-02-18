Flutter Entertainment Scheduled to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Flutter Entertainment will release its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results and host a conference call on March 4, 2025.

FAQ

When will Flutter Entertainment release its financial results?

Flutter Entertainment will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, after market close.

What time is Flutter's conference call on March 4, 2025?

The conference call will be held at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. GMT) on March 4, 2025.

How can I access the earnings release from Flutter?

The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available in the "Investors" section of Flutter's website at www.flutter.com.

What is the conference ID for the Flutter conference call?

The conference ID for the call is 20251. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the call starts.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call.

Full Release





Flutter Entertainment to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on March 4, 2025







DUBLIN and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after market close on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. ET (9:05 p.m. GMT). The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Flutter website at





www.flutter.com





.





Flutter management will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. GMT) to review the results and be available for questions, with access via webcast and telephone.





A public audio webcast of management's call and the related Q&A can be accessed by registering





here





or via





www.flutter.com/investors





. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call.





Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must do so by dialling any of the numbers below and using conference ID 20251. Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.





+1 888 500 3691 (North America)





+44 800 358 0970 (United Kingdom)





+353 1800 943926 (Ireland)





+61 1800 519 630 (Australia)





+1 646 307 1951 (International)







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.







Enquiries







Investor Relations:





Investor.relations@flutter.com









Media Relations:





corporatecomms@flutter.com









Enquiries

Investor Relations:

Investor.relations@flutter.com

Media Relations:

corporatecomms@flutter.com





rns@lseg.com





or visit





www.rns.com





.



