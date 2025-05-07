Flutter Entertainment Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results with Significant Revenue and Net Income Growth

Flutter Entertainment announces strong Q1 2025 results, highlighting revenue growth and revised full-year guidance following acquisitions.

Flutter Entertainment has announced its Q1 2025 financial results, reporting significant growth across multiple metrics compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company's average monthly players rose by 8% to approximately 114,880, while revenue increased to $3.665 billion, an 8% year-over-year growth. Notably, net income surged to $335 million from a loss of $177 million in the previous year, reflecting a 289% improvement. The adjusted EBITDA also saw a 20% increase, reaching $616 million. The performance was bolstered by an 18% revenue growth in the U.S. sector. Despite this success, net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow both declined significantly, due to timing variations in player deposit liabilities. Flutter has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, now projecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $17.08 billion and $3.18 billion, respectively, indicating a robust growth outlook, particularly fueled by recent acquisitions like Snai. CEO Peter Jackson expressed confidence in the company's strategic direction and growth potential, highlighting Flutter's leadership position in the U.S. online sports betting and iGaming markets.

Potential Positives

Flutter Entertainment achieved a significant increase in net income, reporting $335 million in Q1 2025 compared to a net loss of $177 million in Q1 2024, marking a 289% year-over-year improvement.

The company experienced strong revenue growth of 8%, totaling $3.665 billion, driven by an 8% increase in average monthly players (AMPs), reaching approximately 114,880.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to $616 million, with an improved adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8%, reflecting operational efficiencies, particularly in the U.S. business.

Flutter's updated guidance for 2025 suggests strong future performance, projecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $17.08 billion and $3.18 billion, representing 22% and 35% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Potential Negatives

Net cash provided by operating activities declined by 44%, and free cash flow decreased by 52%, indicating potential cash flow management issues despite revenue growth.

The increase in unallocated corporate overhead by 75% year-over-year suggests rising operational costs that may affect profitability.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased as a percentage of revenue but still represent a significant cost, which could pressure margins if revenue growth does not keep pace.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights from Flutter Entertainment's Q1 2025 results?

Flutter reported an 8% revenue growth to $3.665 billion, and net income surged by 289% to $335 million.

How did Flutter's US and International businesses perform in Q1 2025?

The US business grew revenue by 18%, while International revenue increased by 1% year-over-year, reflecting stable performance.

What is Flutter's updated guidance for 2025?

Flutter now expects 2025 revenue of $17.08 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $3.18 billion, reflecting significant growth projections.

What contributed to the increase in adjusted earnings per share for Flutter?

Flutter's adjusted earnings per share rose by 51% to $1.59, driven by strong earnings transformation and a positive swing in liabilities.

What challenges did Flutter face during Q1 2025?

Flutter experienced a decline in net cash from operating activities by 44%, partly due to quarter-end player deposit liabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

DUBLIN and TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT; LSE:FLTR), the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, announces Q1 results, and updates 2025 guidance. A letter to shareholders has also been published on the Group's website at www.flutter.com/investors









Key financial highlights:













In $ millions except where stated otherwise













Three months ended March 31,













2025







2024





YOY





























Average monthly players (AMPs) (‘000s)



1









14,880







13,722





+8%









Revenue







3,665







3,397





+8%









Net income (loss)







335







(177)





+289%









Net income (loss) margin







9.1





%







(5.2)%





+1,440bps









Adjusted EBITDA



2









616







514





+20%









Adjusted EBITDA margin



2









16.8





%







15.1%





+170bps









Earnings (loss) per share ($)







1.57







(1.10)





+243%









Adjusted earnings per share ($)



2









1.59







1.05





+51%









Net cash provided by operating activities







188







337





(44)%









Free Cash Flow



2









88







185





(52)%









Leverage ratio



2



(December 2024 2.2x)







2.2x

























Q1 2025 overview









Continued Group earnings transformation underpinned by 8% AMP and revenue growth. Rapid scaling of US business helped drive Group net income +289% and adjusted EBITDA +20%



Continued Group earnings transformation underpinned by 8% AMP and revenue growth. Rapid scaling of US business helped drive Group net income +289% and adjusted EBITDA +20%



US: leadership position continues with revenue +18% including sportsbook +15% despite adverse March Madness sports results, and iGaming +32%. Adjusted EBITDA 5x higher to $161m from strong operating leverage



US: leadership position continues with revenue +18% including sportsbook +15% despite adverse March Madness sports results, and iGaming +32%. Adjusted EBITDA 5x higher to $161m from strong operating leverage



International: revenue and adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with prior year (constant currency



3



revenue and EBITDA +3% and +2%, respectively) primarily driven by strong revenue growth in Southern Europe and Africa (SEA), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and UK and Ireland (UKI) iGaming, offsetting Asia Pacific (APAC) sportsbook



International: revenue and adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with prior year (constant currency revenue and EBITDA +3% and +2%, respectively) primarily driven by strong revenue growth in Southern Europe and Africa (SEA), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and UK and Ireland (UKI) iGaming, offsetting Asia Pacific (APAC) sportsbook



Earnings per share increased by $2.67, driven by Group earnings transformation and positive swing in Fox option liability



4



year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share +51%



Earnings per share increased by $2.67, driven by Group earnings transformation and positive swing in Fox option liability year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share +51%



Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow declined (net cash from operating activities -44%, free cash flow -52%) reflecting timing of quarter-end on player deposit liabilities year-over-year, which offset increase in cash generated through growth of the business

















Full year 2025 guidance highlights (see further detail included on page 5)







Underlying trends overall have been in line with expectations and our 2025 outlook



5



is therefore only updated to reflect (i) the impact since our Q4 earnings of US sports results



6



and foreign currency movements



7



, and (ii) the anticipated contributions from Snai, completed on April 30, 2025, and NSX, expected to complete during May



8



. Together these acquisitions are expected to add $1.07bn in revenue and $120m in adjusted EBITDA to the Group's 2025 results.





Group revenue and adjusted EBITDA are now expected to be $17.08bn and $3.18bn at the midpoint representing 22% and 35% year-over-year growth, respectively (14% and 30% before including the benefit of Snai and NSX).







Peter Jackson, CEO, commented:









"I am pleased with the performance of the business during the first quarter, with the scaling of our US business driving a step change in the earnings profile of the Group.









FanDuel continues to win in the US, retaining leadership positions in both online sports betting and iGaming, while we saw a positive performance within International, where our scale and the competitive advantages of our Flutter Edge have been enhanced by the acquisition of Snai in Italy.









We are delivering against our strategic priorities, with clear optionality as an ‘and’ business that can create significant value through a combination of organic growth, accretive M&A, and returns to shareholders. The global regulated market opportunity is significant, and Flutter remains uniquely positioned to win."







Q1 2025 review











In $ millions except percentages













Three months ended March 31,













Revenue









Adjusted EBITDA







2















2025









2024









YOY









YOY CC







3











2025









2024









YOY









YOY CC



















































US







1,666







1,410





+18%





+18%







161







26







+519





%







+496%









International







1,999







1,987





+1%





+3%







518







524







(1





)%







+2%









Unallocated corporate overhead



9

























(63





)







(36)







+75





%







+90%

















































Group







3,665







3,397





+8%





+10%







616







514





+20%





+23%





















































The Group delivered a strong start to the year with AMP



1



and revenue growth of 8%.





Net income of $335m compared to a net loss of $177m in Q1 2024, after non-cash impacts of (i) a gain in the fair value of the Fox Option liability



4



of $205m (Q1 2024 $184m loss) and (ii) a charge relating to the amortization of acquired intangibles of $158m (Q1 2024: $172m).





Adjusted EBITDA of $616m grew 20% with adjusted EBITDA margin



2



170bps higher primarily driven by the expansion of our US business.





Earnings per share improved by $2.67 driven by the earnings transformation of the Group and the positive swing in the Fox option liability year-over-year with adjusted earnings per share growing 51%.





The Group’s net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow



2



decreased 44% and 52% respectively in Q1 2025. This was due to a swing in player deposit liabilities year-over-year arising as a result of the final day in Q1 2025 closing on a weekday, compared to closing during the weekend, when customers typically hold a greater amount of funds in their wallets, during Q1 2024. This more than offset the expansion of adjusted EBITDA within the Group.







US



performance continued to reflect our strong US leadership position, with sports betting and iGaming GGR market shares of 43% and 27% in the quarter, and a 48% NGR sports betting share



10



.





Q1 revenue grew 18% driven by AMP



1



growth of 11% with sportsbook revenue up 15% and iGaming revenue up 32%.





The increase in sportsbook revenue was driven by handle growth of 8% (pre-2024 states



11



online handle +5%) and a net revenue margin increase of 50 basis points to 7.8%. Handle growth was in line with expectations with lower than expected basketball handle, offset by stronger growth on other sports. The increase in net revenue margin included:







Structural revenue margin +70bps to 14.1% driven by our market-leading pricing and risk-management capabilities delivering an increase in Same Game parlay penetration of 260bps across NFL and NBA



Structural revenue margin +70bps to 14.1% driven by our market-leading pricing and risk-management capabilities delivering an increase in Same Game parlay penetration of 260bps across NFL and NBA



Adverse sports results year-over-year of 70 basis points (GGR $285m, revenue $230m) (Q1 2025: 200bps unfavorable, Q1 2024: 130bps unfavorable)



Adverse sports results year-over-year of 70 basis points (GGR $285m, revenue $230m) (Q1 2025: 200bps unfavorable, Q1 2024: 130bps unfavorable)



A year-over-year improvement in promotional spend of 50 basis points to 4.4% of handle as we lapped the impact of state launch investment in North Carolina in the prior year















iGaming revenue grew 32% driven by AMPs growth of 28% and underpinned by our continued focus on US direct casino customers.





Adjusted EBITDA was $161m (Q1 2024 $26m) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.7%, up +790bps year-over-year. This reflected the sustained operating leverage progress we continue to see in our business. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue of 57.4% was 170bps lower year-over-year primarily reflecting the impact of increased North Carolina generosity investment in the prior year. Sales and marketing expenses also continued to deliver operating leverage and reduced by 750bps year-over-year as a percentage of revenue to 22.4%.







International



revenue was 1% higher year-over-year (up 3% on a constant currency



3



basis), underpinned by good AMP growth of 8%.





Sportsbook revenue was 2% lower (flat constant currency) reflecting 6% lower handle which was partially offset by a net revenue margin expansion of 50bps to 12.7%. Handle growth primarily reflected the increased mix of higher-revenue margin, lower-handle parlay products, and horse racing market trends in UKI and Australia. The net revenue margin expansion included:







Structural revenue margin improvement of 110bps to 16.9% driven by continued growth in Same Game Parlay products



Structural revenue margin improvement of 110bps to 16.9% driven by continued growth in Same Game Parlay products



Adverse year-over-year sports results of 10bps comprising favorable results year-over-year in SEA and UKI, and unfavorable results in APAC (Q1 2025: 20bps favorable, Q1 2024 30bps favorable)



Adverse year-over-year sports results of 10bps comprising favorable results year-over-year in SEA and UKI, and unfavorable results in APAC (Q1 2025: 20bps favorable, Q1 2024 30bps favorable)



Promotional spend increased by 50bps to 4.4% of handle with reinvestment of favorable UKI sports results partially offset by the benefit of increasingly sophisticated generosity application in APAC















iGaming growth of 4% year-over-year (up 7% on a constant currency basis) reflected AMP growth of 9%, driven by a strong performance in UKI and SEA.





Revenue performance across our International regions was as follows:







UKI revenue grew 2%. Sportsbook revenue was down 2% with a product-driven increase in structural gross win margin offset by the impact of lower horse racing handle in-line with market trends. iGaming grew 9% year-over-year driven by the roll out of premium and bespoke games



UKI revenue grew 2%. Sportsbook revenue was down 2% with a product-driven increase in structural gross win margin offset by the impact of lower horse racing handle in-line with market trends. iGaming grew 9% year-over-year driven by the roll out of premium and bespoke games



SEA revenue grew 14% from SEA AMP growth of 25% to 1.8m in the quarter. SEA sportsbook revenue growth of 27% reflected good underlying momentum combined with favorable sports results. iGaming revenue benefited from improved content to grow by 8%. SEA Italian revenue of $378m



12



was up 9% (sportsbook: $155m +27%, and iGaming: $222m in line year-over-year) with Turkey revenue growing 57% (or 84% in constant currency), driven by AMP growth



SEA revenue grew 14% from SEA AMP growth of 25% to 1.8m in the quarter. SEA sportsbook revenue growth of 27% reflected good underlying momentum combined with favorable sports results. iGaming revenue benefited from improved content to grow by 8%. SEA Italian revenue of $378m was up 9% (sportsbook: $155m +27%, and iGaming: $222m in line year-over-year) with Turkey revenue growing 57% (or 84% in constant currency), driven by AMP growth



APAC revenue was 13% lower (8% on a constant currency basis) as strong iGaming growth in India of 45% was offset by 18% lower sportsbook revenues in Australia, where unfavorable sports results compounded the previously highlighted horse racing market softness



APAC revenue was 13% lower (8% on a constant currency basis) as strong iGaming growth in India of 45% was offset by 18% lower sportsbook revenues in Australia, where unfavorable sports results compounded the previously highlighted horse racing market softness



Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) revenue grew 15% primarily driven by strong performances in Georgia and Serbia



Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) revenue grew 15% primarily driven by strong performances in Georgia and Serbia



Brazil revenue was 44% lower (36% on a constant currency basis) reflecting the transitory impact of customer re-registration friction in the newly regulated market



Brazil revenue was 44% lower (36% on a constant currency basis) reflecting the transitory impact of customer re-registration friction in the newly regulated market



Other regions revenue was 12% lower driven by the impact of market exits and regulatory change







Adjusted EBITDA reduced 1% (2% increase on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 50bps lower at 25.9%. This reflects cost of sales 60bps higher as a percentage of revenue year-over-year driven primarily by tax increases in CEE.







Unallocated corporate overhead





6



increased by 75% year-over-year primarily due to a one-off $18m credit in the prior year relating to the settlement of historic litigation and a $6m incremental investment in Flutter Edge, revenue-driving initiatives in the current year.







Capital structure







Available cash remained unchanged quarter-on-quarter at approximately $1.5bn. The $88m increase in total debt to $6,824m at March 31, 2025 from $6,736m at December 31, 2024 was a function of prevailing foreign exchange rates on our Euro and Sterling denominated debt. Net debt was $5,329m at the end of Q1 2025, with a leverage ratio



2



of 2.2x based on the last 12 months adjusted EBITDA (2.2x at December 31, 2024). As per our announcement on April 30, 2025, the acquisition of Snai was completed using existing debt facilities at attractive terms. We therefore expect our leverage to increase in the near term but then reduce rapidly given the highly visible and profitable growth opportunities that exist across the Group. We remain committed to our medium-term leverage ratio target of 2.0-2.5x.





The share repurchase program, which commenced in November 2024 with up to $5bn expected to be returned to shareholders over the coming years, continued into 2025 with 891 thousand shares repurchased in the quarter for a consideration of $230m (of which $226m was paid in the quarter). We expect to return up to approximately $1bn of cash to shareholders via the program during 2025.







Guidance







Underlying trends overall have been in line with expectations and our 2025 outlook



5



is therefore only updated to reflect (i) the impact since our Q4 earnings of US sports results



6



and foreign currency movements



7



, and (ii) the anticipated contributions from Snai, completed on April 30, 2025, and NSX, expected to complete during May



8



. Together these acquisitions are expected to add $1.07bn in revenue and $120m in adjusted EBITDA to the Group's 2025 results.





The changes to the midpoints of our previous guidance are summarized in the table below:















US









International









Corporate









Ex-US









Group













($ in millions)









Revenue









Adjusted EBITDA









Revenue









Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA









Revenue









Adjusted EBITDA









Revenue









Adjusted EBITDA











US existing states





7,720





1,400





































US new states





(40)





(90)







































Previous Guidance









7,680









1,310









8,250









2,080









(230





)









8,250









1,850









15,930









3,160























































US sports results





(280)





(180)

























(280)





(180)









Foreign currency













360





100





(20)





360





80





360





80









Snai acquisition













850





190









850





190





850





190









NSX acquisition













220





(70)









220





(70)





220





(70)











Change









(280





)









(180





)









1,430









220









(20





)









1,430









200









1,150









20

























































Revised Guidance









7,400









1,130









9,680









2,300









(250





)









9,680









2,050









17,080









3,180











US existing states





7,440





1,220









































Our updated outlook for 2025 now includes the following midpoints:







Group:



revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $17.08bn and $3.18bn representing 22% and 35% year-over-year growth, respectively (14% and 30% before including the benefit of Snai and NSX)







US



: revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $7.40bn and $1.13bn, representing year-over-year growth of 28% and 123%, respectively, and comprising:







Existing state revenue of $7.44bn and adjusted EBITDA of $1.22bn. This represents year-over-year growth of 28% and 141%, respectively, which on a normalized basis remains unchanged from our investor day guidance of 22.5% revenue growth and 5.4 percentage points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion



Existing state revenue of $7.44bn and adjusted EBITDA of $1.22bn. This represents year-over-year growth of 28% and 141%, respectively, which on a normalized basis remains unchanged from our investor day guidance of 22.5% revenue growth and 5.4 percentage points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion



New state and territory launches with negative revenue of $40m and adjusted EBITDA cost of $90m based on a Q4 launch for Missouri and an early 2026 launch for Alberta, Canada (unchanged since Q4 earnings)









International



: revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $9.68bn and $2.30bn representing year-over-year growth of 17% and 11%, respectively.







Unallocated corporate overhead:



cost increased to $250m to include impact of foreign currency headwinds of $20m since previous guidance was issued.







Other items:



are also updated to reflect the impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency. Details of the changes to other items, together with our various guidance ranges are set out in the table below.















Updated 2025 guidance





5









Previous















Low





High





Low





High









Group revenue





$16.63bn





$17.53bn





$15.48bn





$16.38bn









Group adjusted EBITDA





$2.96bn





$3.40bn





$2.94bn





$3.38bn

































US existing state



11



revenue





$7.19bn





$7.69bn





$7.47bn





$7.97bn









US existing state adjusted EBITDA





$1.10bn





$1.34bn





$1.28bn





$1.52bn









US new states revenue cost





($40m)





($40m)









US new states adjusted EBITDA





($90m)





($90m)









US total revenue





$7.15bn





$7.65bn





$7.43bn





$7.93bn









US total adjusted EBITDA





$1.01bn





$1.25bn





$1.19bn





$1.43bn

































International organic revenue





$8.41bn





$8.81bn





$8.05bn





$8.45bn









International organic EBITDA





$2.08bn





$2.28bn





$1.98bn





$2.18bn









International new acquisitions



8



revenue





$1.07bn





Not applicable









International new acquisitions EBITDA





$120m





Not applicable









International total revenue





$9.48bn





$9.88bn





$8.05bn





$8.45bn









International total adjusted EBITDA





$2.20bn





$2.40bn





$1.98bn





$2.18bn

































Unallocated corporate overhead





$250m





$230m









Interest expense, net





$480m





$500m





$360m





$380m









Depreciation and amortization excl. acquired intangibles





Approximately $670m





Approximately $580m









Capital expenditure



13







Approximately $820m





Approximately $710m









Share repurchases





Unchanged





Up to $1bn













Guidance is provided (i) on the basis that sports results are in line with our expected margin for the remainder of the year, (ii) at current foreign exchange rates and (iii) on the basis of a consistent regulatory and tax framework except where otherwise stated.





A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared of items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.







Conference call:







Flutter management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. BST) to review the results and be available for questions, with access via webcast and telephone.





A public audio webcast of management’s call and the related Q&A can be accessed by registering





here





or via www.flutter.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. This earnings release and supplementary materials will also be made available via www.flutter.com/investors.





Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must do so by dialing any of the numbers below and using conference ID 20251. Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.





+1 888 500 3691 (North America)





+44 800 358 0970 (United Kingdom)





+353 1800 943926 (Ireland)





+61 1800 519 630 (Australia)





+1 646 307 1951 (International)







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. These statements include, but are not limited, to statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our operations, our liquidity and capital resources, the conditions in our industry and our growth strategy. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook”, “believe(s)”, ”expect(s)”, “potential”, “continue(s)”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “seek(s)”, “predict(s)”, “intend(s)”, “trends”, “plan(s)”, “estimate(s)”, “anticipates”, “projection”, “goal”, “target”, “aspire”, “will likely result”, and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Such factors include, among others: Flutter’s ability to effectively compete in the global entertainment and gaming industries; Flutter’s ability to retain existing customers and to successfully acquire new customers; Flutter’s ability to develop new product offerings; Flutter’s ability to successfully acquire and integrate new businesses; Flutter’s ability to maintain relationships with third-parties; Flutter’s ability to maintain its reputation; public sentiment towards online betting and iGaming generally; the potential impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, tariffs and/or trade disputes fluctuating interest rates and instability in the banking system, on Flutter’s liquidity, operations and personnel; Flutter’s ability to obtain and maintain licenses with gaming authorities, adverse changes to the regulation (including taxation) of online betting and iGaming; the failure of additional jurisdictions to legalize and regulate online betting and iGaming; Flutter’s ability to comply with complex, varied and evolving U.S. and international laws and regulations relating to its business; Flutter’s ability to raise financing in the future; Flutter’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees or directors; litigation and the ability to adequately protect Flutter’s intellectual property rights; the impact of data security breaches or cyber-attacks on Flutter’s systems; and Flutter’s ability to remediate material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting.





Additional factors that could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2025 and other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $14,048m of revenue globally for fiscal 2024, up 19% YoY, and $3,665m of revenue globally for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Contacts:













Investor Relations:









Media Relations:











Paul Tymms, Investor Relations





Kate Delahunty, Corporate Communications









Ciara O'Mullane, Investor Relations





Lindsay Dunford, Corporate Communications









Chris Hancox, Investor Relations





Rob Allen, Corporate Communications











Email



: investor.relations@flutter.com







Email:



corporatecomms@flutter.com











Notes











1.





Average Monthly Players (“AMPs”) is defined as the average over the applicable reporting period of the total number of players who have placed and/or wagered a stake and/or contributed to rake or tournament fees during the month. This measure does not include individuals who have only used new player or player retention incentives, and this measure is for online players only and excludes retail player activity. In circumstances where a player uses multiple product categories within one brand, we are generally able to identify that it is the same player who is using multiple product categories and therefore count this player as only one AMP at the Group level while also counting this player as one AMP for each separate product category that the player is using. As a result, the sum of the AMPs presented at the product category level is greater than the total AMPs presented at the Group level. See Part II, “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Key Operational Metrics” of Flutter’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 for additional information regarding how we calculate AMPs data, including a discussion regarding duplication of players that exists in such data.









2.





Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, net debt, leverage ratio, constant currency, adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” sections of this document for definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Due to rounding, these numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided.









3.





Constant currency growth rates are calculated by retranslating the non-US dollar denominated component of Q1 2024 at Q1 2025 exchange rates. See reconciliation on page 19.









4.





Fox has an option to acquire an 18.6% equity interest in FanDuel (the Fox Option). Gains or losses in the fair value of the Fox Option primarily due to changes in the fair value of FanDuel during the reporting period are recorded in Other income (expense), net. The Fox Option impact per share is calculated as the Fox Option impact during the reporting period divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares for the equivalent period (pre-tax). See Part II, “Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data—Fair Value Measurements” of Flutter’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 for additional information regarding The Fox Option.









5.





A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared of items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.









6.





Year to date sports results impact is $280m in revenue and $180m in adjusted EBITDA. The Q1 impact was $230m revenue and $150m of adjusted EBITDA primarily arising in March. The April impact was $50m in revenue and $30m in adjusted EBITDA. Both impacts include an estimate for the benefit of recycling.









7.





Foreign exchange rates assumed in year to go forecasts for 2025 guidance are per the prevailing rates on April 30 of USD:GBP of 0.746, USD:EUR of 0.878 and USD:AUD of 1.563.









8.





In the event either the acquisition of NSX does not complete or the completion is not within the stipulated timeline, by the end of May, guidance will be updated accordingly.









9.





Unallocated corporate overhead includes shared technology, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses that are not allocated to a specific segment.









10.





US market position based on available market share data for states in which FanDuel is active. Online sportsbook market share is the gross gaming revenue (GGR) and net gaming revenue (NGR) market share of our FanDuel brand for the three months to March 31, 2025 in the states in which FanDuel was live (excluding Tennessee as they no longer report this data), based on published gaming regulator reports in those states. iGaming market share is the GGR market share of FanDuel for the three months to March 31, 2025 in the states in which FanDuel was live, based on published gaming regulator reports in those states. US iGaming GGR market share including PokerStars US (which is reported in the International segment) for the three months to March 31, 2025 was 27%.









11.





US analysis by state cohort includes the states and provinces by FanDuel launch date. Pre-2024, states include: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Arizona, Connecticut, New York, Ontario, Louisiana, Wyoming, Kansas, Maryland, Ohio, Massachusetts, Kentucky.









12.





In addition to Q1 Italian revenues of $378m reported with in SEA (including sports $155m and iGaming $222m) there was also $27m Italian revenues in the quarter generated across tombola (reported in UKI) and Betfair (reported in Other regions).









13.





Capital expenditure is defined as payments for the purchase of property and equipment, the purchase of intangible assets and capitalized software.















Definitions of non-GAAP financial measures







This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Flutter Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”), leverage ratio, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and constant currency which are non-GAAP financial measures that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are presented solely as supplemental disclosures to reported GAAP measures because we believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance, similar to measures reported by its publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by analysts, lenders, financial institutional and investors as measures of performance. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Flutter Shareholders, Adjusted EPS, leverage ratio, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Depreciation are not intended to be substitutes for any GAAP financial measures, and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.







Constant currency



reflects certain operating results on a constant-currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. The term foreign currency exchange rates refer to the exchange rates used to translate our operating results for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar, into U.S. Dollars. Because we are a global company, foreign currency exchange rates used for translation may have a significant effect on our reported results. In general, our financial results are affected positively by a weaker U.S. Dollar and are affected negatively by a stronger U.S. Dollar. References to operating results on a constant-currency basis mean operating results without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe the disclosure of constant-currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of our results by increasing the transparency of our underlying performance by excluding the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA by translating prior-period revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, using the average exchange rates from the current period rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect in the prior period.







Adjusted EBITDA



is defined on a Group basis as net income (loss) before income taxes; other income, net; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization; transaction fees and associated costs; restructuring and integration costs; impairment of PPE and intangible assets and share based compensation expense.







Adjusted EBITDA Margin



is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, respectively.







Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Flutter Shareholders



is defined as net income (loss) as adjusted for after-tax effects of transaction fees and associated costs; restructuring and integration costs; gaming taxes dispute, amortization of acquired intangibles, accelerated amortization, loss (gain) on settlement of long-term debt; impairment of PPE and intangible assets; financing related fees not eligible for capitalization; gain from disposal of businesses, fair value (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, fair value (gain)/loss on contingent consideration, fair value (gain)/loss on Fox Option Liability and fair value (gain)/loss on investment, and share-based compensation.







Adjusted EPS



is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period.





Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures and should not be viewed as measures of overall operating performance, indicators of our performance, considered in isolation, or construed as alternatives to operating profit (loss), net income (loss) measures or earnings per share, or as alternatives to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP.





Management has historically used these measures when evaluating operating performance because we believe that they provide additional perspective on the financial performance of our core business.





Adjusted EBITDA has further limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:













it does not reflect the Group’s cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditure or contractual commitments;

















it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Group’s working capital needs;

















it does not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Group’s debt;

















it does not reflect shared-based compensation expense which is primarily a non-cash charge that is part of our employee compensation;

















although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

















it is not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Group’s statements of cash flows; and

















the further adjustments made in calculating Adjusted EBITDA are those that management consider not to be representative of the underlying operations of the Group and therefore are subjective in nature.



















Net debt



is defined as total debt, excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred financing expense, and the effect of foreign exchange that is economically hedged as a result of our cross-currency interest rate swaps reflecting the net cash outflow on maturity less cash and cash equivalents.







Leverage ratio



is defined as net debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our financial leverage. We present net debt to Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is more representative of our financial position as it is reflective of our ability to cover our net debt obligations with results from our core operations, and is an indicator of our ability to obtain additional capital resources for our future cash needs. We believe net debt is a meaningful financial measure that may assist investors in understanding our financial condition and recognizing underlying trends in our capital structure. The Leverage Ratio is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. Other companies may calculate leverage ratios differently.







Free Cash Flow



is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less payments for property and equipment, intangible assets and capitalized software. We believe that excluding these items from free cash flow better portrays our ability to generate cash, as such items are not indicative of our operating performance for the period. This non-GAAP measure may be useful to investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental measure of our cash performance, but should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating cash flows presented in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Our calculation of Free Cash Flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.







Adjusted depreciation



is defined as depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of acquired intangibles.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













($ in millions except share and per share amounts)













As of









March 31,













As of









December 31,













2025













2024













Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





1,537













1,531













Cash and cash equivalents – restricted





54













48













Player deposits – cash and cash equivalents





1,802













1,930













Player deposits – investments





127













130













Accounts receivable, net





109













98













Prepaid expenses and other current assets





612













607















Total current assets







4,241













4,344













Investments





7













6













Property and equipment, net





490













493













Operating lease right-of-use assets





523













507













Intangible assets, net





5,456













5,364













Goodwill





13,736













13,352













Deferred tax assets





241













267













Other non-current assets





131













175















Total assets









24,825

















24,508

















Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders’ equity

























Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





359













266













Player deposit liability





1,832













1,940













Operating lease liabilities





121













119













Long-term debt due within one year





68













53













Other current liabilities





2,089













2,212















Total current liabilities:







4,469













4,590













Operating lease liabilities – non-current





446













428













Long-term debt





6,756













6,683













Deferred tax liabilities





595













605













Other non-current liabilities





786













935















Total liabilities









13,052

















13,241

















Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable non-controlling interests









1,737

















1,808

















Shareholders’ equity























Ordinary share (Authorized 3,000,000,000 shares of €0.09 ($0.10) par value each; issued March 31, 2025: 177,186,883 shares; December 31, 2024: 177,895,367 shares)





36













36













Additional paid-in capital





1,670













1,611













Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(1,591





)









(1,927





)









Retained earnings





9,748













9,573















Total Flutter Shareholders’ Equity









9,863

















9,293















Non-controlling interests





173













166















Total shareholders’ equity









10,036

















9,459

















Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and shareholders’ equity









24,825

















24,508





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













($ in millions except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

















Revenue









3,665

















3,397















Cost of Sales





(1,956





)









(1,793





)











Gross profit









1,709

















1,604















Technology, research and development expenses





(215





)









(190





)









Sales and marketing expenses





(840





)









(881





)









General and administrative expenses





(431





)









(409





)











Operating profit (loss)









223

















124















Other income (expense), net





216













(174





)









Interest expense, net





(85





)









(112





)











Income (loss) before income taxes









354

















(162









)











Income tax expense





(19





)









(15





)











Net income (loss)









335

















(177









)











Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests





3













4













Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value





49













15













Net income (loss) attributable to Flutter shareholders





283













(196





)











Earnings (loss) per share























Basic





1.59













(1.10





)









Diluted





1.57













(1.10





)











Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:























Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges





(44





)









23













Fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to the income statement





36













(14





)









Changes in excluded components of fair value hedge





(1





)









—













Foreign exchange loss on net investment hedges





(14





)









(21





)









Foreign exchange gain (loss) on translation of the net assets of foreign currency denominated entities





369













(185





)









Fair value movements on available for sale debt instruments





—













(1





)











Other comprehensive income (loss)









346

















(198









)











Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Flutter shareholders





336













(188





)









Other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest





10













(10





)











Total comprehensive income (loss)









681

















(375









)





































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















Three months ended March 31,













($ in millions)









2025

















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss





335













(177





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization





294













297













Change in fair value of derivatives





—













(15





)









Non-cash interest expense (income), net





12













(1





)









Non-cash operating lease expense





43













32













Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net





(8





)









8













Gain on disposals





(3





)









—













Share-based compensation – equity classified





56













40













Share-based compensation – liability classified





1













1













Other income (expense), net





(205





)









186













Deferred tax expense (benefit)





1













(48





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Player deposits





9













—













Accounts receivable





(9





)









19













Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(1





)









13













Accounts payable





84













(18





)









Other liabilities





(236





)









(40





)









Player deposit liability





(147





)









73













Operating leases liabilities





(38





)









(33





)











Net cash provided by operating activities









188

















337

















Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property and equipment





(19





)









(22





)









Purchases of intangible assets





(33





)









(57





)









Capitalized software





(48





)









(73





)









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired





—













(107





)









Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets





5













—













Cash settlement of derivatives designated in net investment hedge





4













—













Other advances





(9





)









—















Net cash used in investing activities









(100









)













(259









)













Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from issue of ordinary share upon exercise of options





3













14













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (net of transactions costs)





—













639













Repayment of long-term debt





(10





)









(834





)









Distributions to non-controlling interests





(4





)









—













Payment of contingent consideration





(16





)









—













Repurchase of ordinary shares and taxes withheld and paid on employee share awards





(244





)









—















Net cash used in financing activities









(271









)













(181









)

































Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(183









)













(103









)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – Beginning of the period





3,509













3,271













Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents





67













(11





)











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – End of the period









3,393

















3,157





































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash comprise of:























Cash and cash equivalents





1,537













1,353













Cash and cash equivalents - restricted





54













22













Player deposits - cash & cash equivalents





1,802













1,782















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – End of the period









3,393

















3,157





































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:























Interest paid





91













123













Income tax paid (net of refunds)





21













29













Operating cash flows from operating leases





38













38



































Non-cash investing and financing activities:























Purchase of intangible assets with accrued expense





91













—













Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities





15













20













Adjustments to lease balances as a result of remeasurement





25













(2





)









Business acquisitions (including contingent consideration)





—













26







































Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures









Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation







See below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure.















Three months ended March 31,













($ in millions)









2025

















2024















Net income (loss)





335













(177





)











Add back:























Income taxes





19













15













Other income (expense), net





(216





)









174













Interest expense, net





85













112













Depreciation and amortization





294













297













Share-based compensation expense





57













41













Transaction fees and associated costs



1







1













29













Restructuring and integration costs



2







41













23















Group Adjusted EBITDA









616

















514





































Group Revenue









3,665

















3,397



















Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin













16.8













%

















15.1













%

























1. Fees primarily associated with (i) transaction costs related to Snaitech and NSX during the three months ended March 31, 2025; and (ii) advisory fees related to implementation of internal controls, information system changes and other strategic advisory related to the change in the primary listing of the Group during the three months ended March 31, 2024.









2. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, costs of $41 million (three months ended March 31, 2024: $23 million) primarily relate to various restructuring and other strategic initiatives to drive synergies. The programs are expected to run until 2027. These actions include efforts to consolidate and integrate our technology infrastructure, back-office functions and relocate certain operations to lower cost locations. It also includes business process re-engineering cost, planning and design of target operating models for the Group's enabling functions and discovery and planning related to the Group's anticipated migration to a new enterprise resource planning system. The costs primarily include severance expenses, advisory fees and temporary staffing costs.















Adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders







See below a reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders to net income/ (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure.















Three months ended March 31,













($ in millions)









2025

















2024

















Net income (loss)









335

















(177









)













Less:























Transaction fees and associated costs





1













29













Restructuring and integration costs





41













23













Amortization of acquired intangibles





158













172













Share-based compensation





57













41













Loss on settlement of long-term debt





—













—













Financing related fees not eligible for capitalization





1













—













Fair value (gain) / loss on derivative instruments





—













(15





)









Fair value (gain) / loss on contingent consideration





—













—













Fair value (gain) / loss on Fox Option Liability





(205





)









184













Fair value (gain) / loss on Investment





—













2













Tax impact of above adjustments



1







(50





)









(51





)











Adjusted net income









338

















208















Less:





















Net income attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests



2







3













4













Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest



3







49













15













Adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders







286

















189

















Weighted average number of shares









180

















178















































1. Tax rates used in calculated adjusted net income attributable to Flutter shareholders is the statutory tax rate applicable to the geographies in which the adjustments were incurred.









2. Represents net loss attributed to the non-controlling interest in Sisal and the redeemable non-controlling interest in FanDuel, MaxBet and Junglee.









3. Represents the adjustment made to the carrying value of the redeemable non-controlling interests in Junglee and MaxBet to account for the higher of (i) the initial carrying amount adjusted for cumulative earnings allocations, or (ii) redemption value at each reporting date through retained earnings.















Adjusted earnings per share reconciliation







See below a reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP measure.















Three months ended March 31,













$









2025

















2024

















Earnings / (loss) per share to Flutter shareholders









1.57

















(1.10









)











Add/ (Less):





















Transaction fees and associated costs





0.01













0.16













Restructuring and integration costs





0.23













0.13













Amortization of acquired intangibles





0.88













0.96













Share-based compensation





0.31













0.23













Loss on settlement of long-term debt





—













—













Financing related fees not eligible for capitalization





0.01













—













Fair value (gain) / loss on derivative instruments





—













(0.08





)









Fair value (gain) / loss on contingent consideration





—













—













Fair value (gain) / loss on Fox Option Liability





(1.14





)









1.02













Fair value (gain) / loss on Investment





—













0.01













Tax impact of above adjustments





(0.28





)









(0.28





)











Adjusted earnings per share









1.59

















1.05









































Net debt reconciliation







See below a reconciliation of net debt to long-term debt, the most comparable GAAP measure.











($ in millions)









As of









March 31,









2025













As of









December 31,









2024











Long-term debt





6,756













6,683













Long-term debt due within one year





68













53















Total Debt









6,824

















6,736



































Add:





















Transactions costs, premiums or discount included in the carrying value of debt





49













52













Less:





















Unrealized foreign exchange on translation of foreign currency debt



1







(7





)









(97





)









Cash and cash equivalents





(1,537





)









(1,531





)











Net Debt









5,329

















5,160



















































Representing the adjustment for foreign exchange that is economically hedged as a result of our cross-currency interest rate swaps to reflect the net cash outflow on maturity.



















Free Cash Flow reconciliation







See below a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measure.















Three months ended March 31,













($ in millions)









2025

















2024















Net cash provided by operating activities





188













337













Less cash impact of:





















Purchases of property and equipment





(19





)









(22





)









Purchases of intangible assets





(33





)









(57





)









Capitalized software





(48





)









(73





)











Free Cash Flow









88

















185









































Constant currency (‘CC') growth rate reconciliation







See below a reconciliation of constant currency growth rates to nominal currency growth rates, the most comparable GAAP measure.











($ millions except percentages)









Three months ended March 31,













Unaudited









2025













2024













YOY













2025













2024













YOY

































FX impact









CC









CC













Revenue







































US





1,666









1,410









+18





%









(1





)





1,409









+18





%









International





1,999









1,987









+1





%









(53





)





1,934









+3





%











Group









3,665













3,397













+8









%













(55









)









3,342













+10









%

















































Adjusted EBITDA







































US





161









26









+519





%









1









27









+496





%









International





518









524









(1





)%









(16





)





508









+2





%









Unallocated corporate overhead





(63





)





(36





)





+75





%









3









(33





)





+90





%











Group









616













514













+20









%













(12









)









502













+23









%



















































See below a reconciliation of other reported constant currency revenue growth rates to nominal currency growth rates.















Three months ended March 31, 2025













Unaudited









YoY









YoY









YoY

















Nom









FX impact









CC











International sportsbook





(2)%





(2)%





0%









International iGaming





+4%





(3)%





+7%









Turkey





+57%





(27)%





+84%



































Reconciliation of supplementary non GAAP information: Adjusted depreciation and amortization













($ millions)









Three months ended March 31, 2025













Three months ended March 31, 2024













Unaudited









US









Intl









Corp









Total













US









Intl









Corp









Total











Depreciation and Amortization





33









250









11





294













29









262









6





297













Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles





(4





)





(154





)





—





(158





)









(4





)





(168





)





—





(172





)











Adjusted depreciation and amortization







1











29













96













11









136

















25













94













6









125











































































Adjusted depreciation and amortization is defined as depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of acquired intangibles



















Segment KPIs













($ millions except percentages)









Three months ended March 31, 2025













YOY













Unaudited









US









Intl













US









Intl













Average monthly players ('000s)









4,312









10,568













+11





%









+8





%











Sportsbook stakes





14,606





6,912









+8%





(6)%











Sportsbook net revenue margin









7.8





%









12.7





%













+50bps









+50bps







































Sportsbook revenue





1,134





880









+15%





(2)%









iGaming revenue





472





1,050









+32%





+4%









Other revenue





60





69









(9)%





(15)%











Total revenue









1,666









1,999













+18





%









+1





%









































Adjusted EBITDA









161









518













+519





%









(1





)%













Adjusted EBITDA margin







9.7%





25.9%











+790bps









(50)bps









































Additional information: Segment operating expenses























Cost of sales





956





880









+15%





+2%









Technology, research and development expenses





82





95









+49%





(4)%









Sales & marketing expenses





374





309









(11)%





(3)%









General and administrative expenses





93





197









+26%





+6%











































International revenue by region













($ millions except percentages)









Three months ended March 31,













Unaudited









2025









2024









YoY









YoY









YoY

























Nom









FX impact









CC











UK and Ireland





882





861





+2%





(1)%





+3%









Southern Europe and Africa





448





394





+14%





(5)%





+19%









Asia Pacific





313





358





(13)%





(5)%





(8)%









Central and Eastern Europe





140





122





+15%





(3)%





+18%









Brazil





9





16





(44)%





(8)%





(36)%









Other regions





207





236





(12)%





(3)%





(9)%











Total segment revenue









1,999









1,987









+1%









(2





)%









+3%











































