Flutter Entertainment Reports Net Income In FY24 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment (FLUT, FLTR.L) reported fiscal 2024 net income of $162 million compared to a loss of $1.2 billion, prior year. Profit per share was $0.24 compared to a loss of $6.89. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $7.27 from $4.42. For fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, revenue increased to $14.05 billion from $11.79 billion.

Fourth quarter net income was $156 million compared to a loss of $902 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.45 compared to a loss of $5.14. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.94 from $1.76. Revenue increased to $3.79 billion from $3.31 billion.

For 2025, the company expects: revenue in a range of $15.48 billion and $16.38 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $2.94 billion to $3.38 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.