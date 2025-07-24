Flutter Entertainment to Release Second Quarter 2025 Update on August 7, 2025

Flutter Entertainment will release its Q2 2025 update on August 7, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Flutter Entertainment announced it will release its second quarter 2025 update on August 7, 2025, after market close at 4:05 p.m. EDT. The information will be accessible on their website. Following the release, management will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results and answer questions, available via webcast and telephone. A replay of the call will be provided shortly after its conclusion. Flutter, a leader in online sports betting and iGaming, operates various prominent brands and aims to promote sustainable growth in the industry through its Positive Impact Plan. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Flutter Entertainment is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 update, indicating transparency and commitment to informing investors about performance.

The company will host a conference call for investors and analysts to discuss results, highlighting its openness to communication and stakeholder engagement.

Flutter maintains a market-leading position in the online sports betting and iGaming sector, showcasing its dominance and potential for future growth.

The release emphasizes Flutter's commitment to sustainability through its Positive Impact Plan, reflecting a focus on responsible business practices and long-term stakeholder value.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Flutter Entertainment release its Q2 2025 update?

Flutter Entertainment will release its second quarter 2025 update on August 7, 2025, after market close at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

How can I access the Flutterearnings call

You can access theearnings callvia webcast and telephone, with registration available on the Flutter Investors website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live broadcast.

What is the conference ID for the Flutter call?

The conference ID for the call is 20251. Dial in 10 minutes early to participate.

Where can I find more information about Flutter Entertainment?

More information about Flutter Entertainment can be found on their official website at www.flutter.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes.

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,582 shares for an estimated $7,943,078 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,823 shares for an estimated $4,317,132 .

. JAMES PHILIP BISHOP (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $729,600

NANCY DUBUC has made 1 purchase buying 387 shares for an estimated $99,846 and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,914 .

and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated . CAROLAN LENNON sold 430 shares for an estimated $105,655

JOHN A BRYANT sold 418 shares for an estimated $102,706

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $73,625 .

. NANCY CRUICKSHANK sold 281 shares for an estimated $69,044

HOLLY K KOEPPEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 267 shares for an estimated $65,510 .

. ATIF RAFIQ sold 265 shares for an estimated $64,706

ROBERT R BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 264 shares for an estimated $64,665 .

. ALFRED F JR HURLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,643 .

. CHRISTINE M MCCARTHY sold 264 shares for an estimated $64,447

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLUT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLUT forecast page.

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $350.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $353.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $323.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Adrien de Saint Hilaire from B of A Securities set a target price of $330.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Wheatcroft from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 07/08/2025

Full Release



DUBLIN and TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 update after market close on August 7, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. EDT (9:05 p.m. BST). All related materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Flutter website at





www.flutter.com





.





Flutter management will host a conference call on August 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. BST) to review the results and be available for questions, with access via webcast and telephone.





A public audio webcast of management's call and the related Q&A can be accessed by registering





here





or via





www.flutter.com/investors





. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call.





Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must do so by dialling any of the numbers below and using conference ID 20251. Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.





+1 888 500 3691 (North America)





+44 800 358 0970 (United Kingdom)





+353 1800 943926 (Ireland)





+61 1800 519 630 (Australia)





+1 646 307 1951 (International)







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our size and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games, Adjarabet and Betnacional.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at





www.flutter.com





.







Enquiries







Investor Relations:





Investor.relations@flutter.com









Media Relations:





corporatecomms@flutter.com









