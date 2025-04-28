Flutter Entertainment to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

Flutter Entertainment will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Flutter Entertainment announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close. The earnings report and supplementary materials will be available on Flutter's website, and management will hold a conference call that same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review the results and answer questions. Participants can access the call via webcast or telephone, with details provided for dialing in. Flutter is a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator with a diverse portfolio of brands including FanDuel and PokerStars, and it aims to drive long-term growth through sustainability and innovation.

Potential Positives

Flutter Entertainment plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors, allowing for direct engagement and feedback regarding their performance.

Flutter's strong market position is highlighted, being the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, which may instill confidence among stakeholders.

The emphasis on sustainability through their Positive Impact Plan suggests a forward-thinking approach that could enhance their corporate reputation and appeal to socially conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

Flutter did not provide any details regarding the financial performance or expectations for the upcoming quarter, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The announcement does not address any recent challenges or risks facing the company, which could contribute to concerns about transparency.

There is potential for negative market reaction if financial results do not meet market expectations, especially since no preliminary indicators were provided in advance.

FAQ

When will Flutter announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Flutter will announce its Q1 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, after market close at 4:05 p.m. EDT.

How can I access Flutter's financial results?

The financial results will be available in the "Investors" section of the Flutter website at www.flutter.com.

What time is Flutter's conference call on May 7, 2025?

The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. EDT on May 7, 2025.

How can I participate in Flutter's conference call?

To participate, dial the provided numbers and use conference ID 20251, at least 10 minutes before the call.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after it concludes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,923 shares for an estimated $7,540,837 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,508 shares for an estimated $3,753,430 .

. NANCY DUBUC purchased 387 shares for an estimated $99,846

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 166 shares for an estimated $42,348

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLUT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLUT forecast page.

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $319.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $323.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ryan Sigdahl from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $350.0 on 11/13/2024

Full Release



DUBLIN and TORONTO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. EDT (9:05 p.m. BST). The earnings release and supplementary materials will be available through the "Investors" section of the Flutter website at





www.flutter.com





.





Flutter management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. BST) to review the results and be available for questions, with access via webcast and telephone.





A public audio webcast of management's call and the related Q&A can be accessed by registering





here





or via





www.flutter.com/investors





. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call.





Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the live conference call must do so by dialling any of the numbers below and using conference ID 20251. Please dial in 10 minutes before the conference call begins.





+1 888 500 3691 (North America)





+44 800 358 0970 (United Kingdom)





+353 1800 943926 (Ireland)





+61 1800 519 630 (Australia)





+1 646 307 1951 (International)







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at





www.flutter.com





.







Enquiries







Investor Relations:





Investor.relations@flutter.com









Media Relations:





corporatecomms@flutter.com









This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact



rns@lseg.com



or visit



www.rns.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.