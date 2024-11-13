News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $310 from $300 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 02:45 pm EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $310 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Following Flutter’s Q3 report last night, the firm now has stronger outer year estimates, with its 2026 EBITDA raised 3%, or 11% above consensus, but notes that its 2024/25 view is largely unchanged. Flutter repeated its 20%-25% FanDuel revenue growth expectation, but “this looks conservative,” the analyst tells investors.

FLUT

