Flutter Entertainment Plc Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT):

Earnings: -$690 million in Q3 vs. -$103 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$3.91 in Q3 vs. -$0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.794 billion in Q3 vs. $3.248 billion in the same period last year.

