Flutter Entertainment plc Publishes Annual Report on Form 10-K and UK Annual Report for 2024

Flutter Entertainment plc publishes its Annual Report for 2024, filed with the SEC and available online.

Flutter Entertainment plc has announced the publication of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, a UK annual report has been prepared, incorporating this report, and is referred to as the Annual Report and Accounts 2024. Both reports are now publicly accessible, with the UK report available via the London Stock Exchange and on Flutter's website. For inquiries, Edward Traynor, the Company Secretary, can be contacted.

Flutter Entertainment plc has published and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, demonstrating transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company also prepared a UK annual report, fulfilling its reporting obligations under the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, which enhances its credibility with investors.

Both the Annual Report on Form 10-K and the UK annual report are easily accessible to the public, promoting transparency and allowing stakeholders to review the company's performance and strategy.

What is the latest Annual Report released by Flutter Entertainment?

Flutter Entertainment has published its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Where can I find Flutter Entertainment's Annual Report and Accounts 2024?

The Annual Report and Accounts 2024 is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3644Z_1-2025-3-4.pdf and on the Company's website.

When was the Annual Report filed with the SEC?

The Annual Report on Form 10-K was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2025.

How can I access the Annual Report on Form 10-K?

The Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed on Flutter's website at https://www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025/.

Who should I contact for more information about the report?

For inquiries, you can contact Edward Traynor, Company Secretary, at +353 (87) 2232455.

DUBLIN and TORONTO, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment plc announces that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 (the "Annual Report on Form 10-K") has been published and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")





In connection with its reporting obligations under the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the Company has also prepared a UK annual report, incorporating the Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Annual Report and Accounts 2024"). A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 is available at





http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3644Z_1-2025-3-4.pdf





and has been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at





https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism





.





The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Annual Report and Accounts 2024 are also publicly available on the Company's website at





https://www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025/











Enquiries:







Edward Traynor





Company Secretary





+353 (87) 2232455





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact





rns@lseg.com





or visit





www.rns.com





