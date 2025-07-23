Flutter Entertainment plc Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering to Fund Acquisition and Strategic Partnership

Flutter Entertainment plc announced a launch of senior secured notes to fund acquisitions and partnerships.

Quiver AI Summary

Flutter Entertainment plc announced the launch of an offering for senior secured notes through its subsidiary Flutter Treasury DAC, which will include USD, EUR, and GBP-denominated notes, all due in 2031. This offering is a continuation of previously issued senior secured notes from June 2025. Flutter aims to raise $1,755 million through this offering and an incremental debt facility to finance the acquisition of a minority interest in FanDuel and extend its partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings. The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers and are not intended for public sale in the United States or to retail investors in the EEA or UK. Flutter is a leading global online sports betting and iGaming operator, committed to sustainable growth and positive impacts within its industry.

Potential Positives

Flutter is launching an offering of senior secured notes totaling $1,755 million, indicating confidence in its financial strategy and ability to attract investment.

The proceeds from the offering are earmarked for acquiring the minority interest in FanDuel and extending its partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings, demonstrating Flutter's commitment to strategic growth and market expansion.

By securing additional financing, Flutter enhances its capital structure, providing flexibility to pursue future opportunities and investments.

The press release underscores Flutter's leading position in the online sports betting and iGaming market, reinforcing its competitive advantages and long-term growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The offering of senior secured notes may indicate that the company is in need of additional capital, raising concerns about its financial health.

The notes and incremental debt could increase Flutter's overall debt burden, potentially affecting its credit rating and future borrowing costs.

There is no assurance that the offering will be completed, which could create uncertainty regarding the funding of the acquisition and partnership extension mentioned.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Flutter Entertainment?

Flutter Entertainment announced a launch of USD, EUR, and GBP-denominated senior secured notes due 2031 through its subsidiary Flutter Treasury DAC.

How much does Flutter intend to raise from the offering?

Flutter aims to raise $1,755 million through the Notes and its Fourth Incremental TLB Facility.

What is the purpose of the funds raised?

The funds will be used to acquire a minority interest in FanDuel and extend a partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings, L.L.C.

Who can participate in the Notes offering?

The Notes are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons, as per regulatory guidelines.

How does Flutter position itself in the market?

Flutter is a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, focused on sustainable growth and promoting a positive future for stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,582 shares for an estimated $7,943,078 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,823 shares for an estimated $4,317,132 .

. JAMES PHILIP BISHOP (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $729,600

NANCY DUBUC has made 1 purchase buying 387 shares for an estimated $99,846 and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,914 .

and 1 sale selling 265 shares for an estimated . CAROLAN LENNON sold 430 shares for an estimated $105,655

JOHN A BRYANT sold 418 shares for an estimated $102,706

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $73,625 .

. NANCY CRUICKSHANK sold 281 shares for an estimated $69,044

HOLLY K KOEPPEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 267 shares for an estimated $65,510 .

. ATIF RAFIQ sold 265 shares for an estimated $64,706

ROBERT R BENNETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 264 shares for an estimated $64,665 .

. ALFRED F JR HURLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 265 shares for an estimated $64,643 .

. CHRISTINE M MCCARTHY sold 264 shares for an estimated $64,447

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 208 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 07/15/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $325.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $350.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $350.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $353.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $323.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Adrien de Saint Hilaire from B of A Securities set a target price of $330.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 James Wheatcroft from Jefferies set a target price of $380.0 on 07/08/2025

Full Release





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION,









DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO







DUBLIN and TORONTO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment plc (“



Flutter



”) (NYSE:FLUT; LSE:FLTR), today announced the launch of an offering (the “



Offering



”) of USD-denominated senior secured notes due 2031, EUR-denominated senior secured notes due 2031 and GBP-denominated senior secured notes due 2031 (collectively, the “



Notes



”) by its subsidiary Flutter Treasury DAC (the “



Issuer



”). The Notes will constitute a further issuance of the Issuer’s 5.875% senior secured notes due 2031, 4.000% senior secured notes due 2031 and 6.125% senior secured notes due 2031 that were each issued on June 4, 2025. An application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on The International Stock Exchange.





On July 21, 2025, Flutter also launched a process to raise incremental debt under its existing U.S. dollar-denominated term loan B facility (the “



Fourth Incremental TLB Facility



”).





Flutter intends to raise $1,755 million of Notes and Fourth Incremental TLB Facility. The proceeds from the Offering and the Fourth Incremental TLB Facility are expected to be utilized to fund the purchase price for the acquisition of the outstanding 5% minority interest in FanDuel and the extension of our long-term strategic partnership with Boyd Interactive Gaming Holdings, L.L.C.. The Issuer expects to utilize cash on balance sheet to pay certain costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the foregoing transactions.







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games, Adjarabet and Betnacional.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.







Enquiries







Investor Relations:



Investor.relations@flutter.com







Media Relations:



corporatecomms@flutter.com









Cautionary Statement







The Notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. This press release is not an offer to sell the Notes in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and is issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act of 1933. The Notes to be offered have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, as such term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act, absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. If any public offering of the Notes is made in the United States, it will be by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Issuer that will contain detailed information about the Issuer, Flutter and management, as well as financial statements. No public offering of the Notes will be made in the United States in connection with the above-mentioned transaction.





This press release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in any member state of the European Economic Area (“



EEA



”) will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the “



Prospectus Regulation



”) from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of notes. This press release has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the Notes in the United Kingdom will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “



UK Prospectus Regulation



”) and the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of notes.





The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “



MiFID II



”); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II, or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “



PRIIPs Regulation



”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation. This press release does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offering to retail investors. The offer and sale of the Notes in any member state of the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of notes. The preliminary offering memorandum produced for the offering of the Notes is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation.





This press release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, this press release is being distributed only to, and is directed only at persons who are “qualified investors” (as defined in the UK Prospectus Regulation) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended, the “



Order



”), (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) persons to whom it would otherwise be lawful to distribute it, all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons.” In the United Kingdom, the preliminary offering memorandum produced for the offering of the Notes and this press release are being distributed only to and directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons. In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. In the United Kingdom, the Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons, as the preliminary offering memorandum produced for the offering of the Notes and its contents are confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by any recipients to any other person. Any person in the United Kingdom that is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on the preliminary offering memorandum produced for the offering of the Notes or this press release or its contents. The Notes described in the preliminary offering memorandum are not being offered to the public in the United Kingdom.





MiFID II professionals / ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID – Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in the EEA or the United Kingdom.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the terms “outlook,” “believe(s),”expect(s),” “potential,” “continue(s),” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “seek(s),” “predict(s),” “intend(s),” “trends,” “plan(s),” “estimate(s),” “anticipates,” “projection,” “goal,” “target,” “aspire,” “will likely result” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative versions of such words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Flutter’s or its affiliates’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Flutter’s or its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Flutter’s or its affiliates’ actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if Flutter’s or its affiliates’ results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact





rns@lseg.com





or visit





www.rns.com





.



