Flutter Entertainment to Participate in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025

Flutter Entertainment executives will speak at the Morgan Stanley Conference on March 5, 2025, via live audio webcast.

Flutter Entertainment announced that CEO Peter Jackson and CFO Rob Coldrake will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025, at 08:30 AM PST. The discussion will be available via a live audio webcast on Flutter's investor website, with a replay accessible shortly after the event. Flutter is a leading online sports betting and iGaming operator with a global presence, focused on sustainable growth and leveraging its significant scale. The company operates various well-known brands, including FanDuel, Paddy Power, and PokerStars, and emphasizes its commitment to long-term stakeholder value and a positive future through its Positive Impact Plan.

Potential Positives

Flutter's participation in a prominent industry conference showcases its leadership position in the online sports betting and iGaming market.

The event provides an opportunity for Flutter's executives to directly engage with investors, potentially enhancing investor confidence and interest.

The webcast and availability of a replay allow broad accessibility for stakeholders to stay informed about the company's insights and strategy.

Flutter's communication of its sustainable vision and competitive advantages reinforces its commitment to long-term growth and positive impact in the industry.

Potential Negatives

Flutter's leadership participation in an upcoming conference may highlight a lack of significant recent developments or initiatives within the company, potentially indicating stagnation or limited innovation.

The prominence of the fireside chat may lead to increased scrutiny and expectations from investors regarding future performance and strategies, which could add pressure if outcomes do not meet these expectations.

Flutter's statement on "changing the game" and promoting a "positive, sustainable future" may raise skepticism among stakeholders regarding the company's actual commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, particularly in the context of the industry's regulatory environment.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Flutter's presentation at the Morgan Stanley Conference?

Flutter's presentation is scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 08:30 AM PST.

Who will represent Flutter at the conference?

Peter Jackson, CEO, and Rob Coldrake, CFO, will represent Flutter at the conference.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference?

The live audio webcast can be accessed at www.flutter.com/investors.

Will there be a replay of the conference available?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

What is Flutter Entertainment known for?

Flutter Entertainment is known as the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator globally.

Full Release



DUBLIN and TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced that Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, and Rob Coldrake, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following event:







Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled for 08:30AM PST







The live audio webcast for the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference can be accessed via www.flutter.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event.







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.







