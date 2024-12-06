Flutter Entertainment Launches Ambitious Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares, as part of a share buyback program. The company aims to repurchase up to $350 million worth of shares by March 2025, following a larger $5 billion buyback initiative. These strategic moves are managed by their broker, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and reflect Flutter’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
