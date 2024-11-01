Flutter Entertainment Confirms Shareholding Structure Update

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment has announced that as of October 31, 2024, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 178,031,811, each with a nominal value of €0.09. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine if they need to notify any changes to their interest in the company under UK regulations.

