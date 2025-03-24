Flutter Entertainment Announces Update to Reportable Segments Effective Q1 2025

Flutter Entertainment updates reportable segments to enhance operational management, impacting no historical financial results.

Flutter Entertainment announced on March 4, 2025, that it is updating its reportable segments for better alignment with its operational management and resource allocation. Starting in the first quarter of 2025, Flutter will report under two segments: the US, which includes the FanDuel brand, and Flutter International, encompassing all other brands. This restructuring has no impact on Flutter's historical financial position. To assist investors, the company has provided recast financial information for 2024 that corresponds with the new reporting structure, available on their website. Flutter aims to leverage its competitive advantages and enhance sustainability in its operations, maintaining a diverse portfolio of online sports betting and iGaming brands.

Flutter Entertainment is updating its reportable segments to better reflect its operational management, which can enhance clarity for investors and stakeholders.

The company is providing recast financial information for 2024 to align with the new reporting structure, offering more transparency and consistency in financial reporting.

This reporting update reinforces Flutter’s position as a leading player in the online sports betting and iGaming industry, showcased through the alignment of their operations with recognized brands like FanDuel and others.

Changes to reportable segments may raise concerns among investors about the transparency and comparability of financial information, especially given the exclusions of unallocated corporate overhead and other expenses from the reported segments.

The press release does not address any potential impacts of these changes on future performance or market expectations, which could leave investors feeling uncertain about the company's trajectory.

While the press release states that the changes have no impact on historical financial position, it could indicate underlying shifts in operational focus or resource allocation that investors may view as concerning.

FAQ

What are the new reportable segments for Flutter Entertainment?

Effective Q1 2025, Flutter will report two segments: US and Flutter International, aligning with its new operational management structure.

How will the segment changes affect Flutter's financial position?

The changes to reportable segments will have no impact on Flutter's historical consolidated financial position or results.

Where can investors find the recast financial information?

Investors can access recast financial information for 2024 on Flutter’s website under "Q4 KPI pack new segments."

What brands are included in Flutter International?

Flutter International comprises all brands except FanDuel, including Sky Betting & Gaming, PokerStars, Paddy Power, and more.

Is there an impact on adjusted EBITDA due to reporting changes?

No, the changes to segment reporting have no impact on Flutter's Group adjusted EBITDA or its reconciliation to net income.

DUBLIN and TORONTO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flutter Entertainment ("Flutter") (NYSE:FLUT, LSE:FLTR), the leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, announced on March 4, 2025 that it is updating its reportable segments to reflect the way the company now manages operations and allocates resources. These changes have no impact on Flutter's historical consolidated financial position or results.





Effective from the first quarter of 2025, Flutter will report two segments:







US: comprising the FanDuel brand and unchanged from the US segment as reported in 2024



US: comprising the FanDuel brand and unchanged from the US segment as reported in 2024



Flutter International: comprising all other Flutter brands. This will align with previously reported UK & Ireland, Australia and International segments combined. Flutter International will exclude unallocated corporate overhead.







To provide investors with historical information on a basis consistent with its new reporting structure, Flutter sets out recast financial information for 2024, reflecting the new reportable segments and the new regional revenue breakdown for Flutter International in Appendix 1. Recast financial information including quarterly data for all periods from 2021-2024 is also available on the Flutter website at





www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025





. This document can be found under "Q4 KPI pack new segments" with the updated information provided in tabs two and nine. The recast financial information does not represent a restatement of previously issued financial statements.







About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world's leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with leading positions in markets across the world, including the US. Our ambition is to leverage our significant scale and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global competitive advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits to stay ahead of the competition, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at www.flutter.com.







Enquiries







Investor Relations: Investor.relations@flutter.com





Media Relations: corporatecomms@flutter.com







Appendix 1







The following table presents Flutter's recast segment revenue information. Additional KPIs including average monthly players, handle and sportsbook net revenue margin continue to be available for the segments in our quarterly KPI pack on the Flutter website at





www.flutter.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2025





under "Q4 KPI pack new segments":











($ in millions)









Year ended December 31,





2024













U.S.















Sportsbook





4,013









iGaming





1,524









Other





261











U.S. segment revenue









5,798













International



















Sportsbook





3,816









iGaming





4,130









Other





304











International segment revenue









8,250













Total reportable segment revenue









14,048















The following table presents the International segment revenue by region:











($ in millions)









Year ended December 31, 2024











UK & Ireland



1







3,599









Southern Europe and Africa



2







1,593









Asia Pacific



3







1,547









Central and Eastern Europe



4







531









Brazil



5







69









Other regions



6







911











Total International segment revenue









8,250

















UK & Ireland ("UKI"): remaining unchanged from the segment previously disclosed. This represents Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair UK and Ireland operations as well as the tombola brand









Southern Europe and Africa ("SEA"): comprising the Italian operations of our Sisal and PokerStars brands as well as Sisal's business in Turkey and Morrocco. On completion, Snai revenue will be reported here









Asia-Pacific ("APAC"): including our Sportsbet business in Australia and Junglee in India









Central and Eastern Europe ("CEE"): comprising Adjarabet in Georgia and Armenia together with MaxBet in Serbia, Bosnia Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro









Brazil: reflecting our Betfair operations in the region. On completion, NSX revenue will be reported here









Other regions: comprising PokerStars' non-Italian operations and Betfair's non-Brazilian business







The following table shows the significant segment expense categories included in segment profit and loss together with adjusted EBITDA by segment. As noted above, the changes to our segment reporting above have no impact on Flutter's historical consolidated financial position and therefore have no impact on Flutter's Group adjusted EBITDA or its reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure.











($ in millions)









Year ended December 31,





2024













U.S.















Revenue





5,798









Cost of sales



1







3,353









Technology, research and development expenses



2







270









Sales & marketing expenses



3







1,278









General and administrative expenses



4







390











Total U.S. adjusted EBITDA









507













International















Revenue





8,250









Cost of sales



1







3,571









Technology, research and development expenses



2







403









Sales & marketing expenses



3







1,394









General and administrative expenses



4







817











Total International adjusted EBITDA









2,065

























Reportable segment cost of sales excludes amortization of certain capitalized development costs, share-based compensation of revenue-associated personnel and restructuring and integration cost directly associated with revenue-generating activities.









Reportable segment technology, research and development expenses excludes share-based compensation for technology developers and product management employees, depreciation and amortization related to computer equipment and software not directly associated with revenue earning activities and restructuring and integration costs.









Reportable segment sales and marketing expenses exclude amortization of trademarks and customer relations, share-based compensation expenses of sales and marketing personnel and restructuring and integration costs.









Reportable segment general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation for executive management, finance administration, legal and compliance, and human resources, depreciation and amortization, transaction fees and associated costs and restructuring and integration costs.







