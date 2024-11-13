Flutter Entertainment announces $350M share buyback program

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) announced that it has entered into non-discretionary arrangements with Goldman Sachs to repurchase ordinary shares on Flutter’s behalf for an aggregate maximum consideration of up to $350M on the New York Stock Exchange. The buyback will commence November 14 on the New York Stock Exchange, and will end no later than March 31, 2025.The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the share capital of Flutter. This buyback is the first tranche of the share repurchase program of up to $5B authorized by the board as announced on September 25. The maximum number of ordinary shares which may be acquired pursuant to the Buyback is 17,739,905.

