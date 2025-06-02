FLUT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (Symbol: FLUT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $245.19, changing hands as low as $243.00 per share. Flutter Entertainment plc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLUT's low point in its 52 week range is $174.03 per share, with $299.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $246.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.